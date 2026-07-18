Super Bowl Contender Urged to Sign Former Broncos Superstar Von Miller

When it comes to his next destination, former Super Bowl MVP edge rusher and ex-Denver Broncos superstar Von Miller has been casting a wide net this offseason.

Miller, now a free agent after 1 season with the Washington Commanders in 2025, still has value at 37 years old after racking up 9.0 sacks while playing in less than 40 percent of the defensive snaps.

One thing Miller has indicated he’s looking for from his next team is a winner — no surprise after suffering through a 5-12 season with the Commanders — and the Philadelphia Eagles might just fit the bill.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes signing Miller is the 1 roster move the Eagles need to make before training camp.

Miller is a 2-time Super Bowl champion who has also played for the Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and Buffalo Bills.

“Von Miller admitted that he chose the wrong team before training camp last offseason,” Moton wrote on July 18. “He picked the Washington Commanders over the Seattle Seahawks last summer. Entering his age-37 season, the two-time Super Bowl champion could still help a contender in need of an established edge-rusher. In 2025, he led the Commanders with nine sacks while on the field for just 37 percent of the defensive snaps. Miller is open to a second stint with the Denver Broncos. Perhaps he would be willing to play under former Broncos head coach and defensive play-caller Vic Fangio. If so, the 14-year pro could bolster the Philadelphia Eagles’ outside linebacker group … Miller can provide a much-needed pass-rushing boost and be a closer on the edge in Philadelphia.” Von Miller Teased Homecoming With NFC East Team Miller’s most recent tease about a new team came when he stirred up a social media frenzy by posting a photoshopped picture of himself in a Dallas Cowboys uniform.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft and Super Bowl 50 MVP for the Broncos, played for the Commanders in 2025 on a 1-year, $6 million contract and led the team with 9.0 sacks. It was also the 1st time he played in every regular-season game since 2018. Through the end of the 2025 season, Miller has accumulated a staggering $198.8 million in career earnings.

“Miller played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps in 2025 but managed to log nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback pressures,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on July 3. “He’d be a great addition to a defense that is ready to chase the Super Bowl right now.”

That’s not the Cowboys. It’s the Eagles, though. And it’s also the Broncos.

Broncos Need Von Miller More Than Ever

It’s pretty easy to make an argument that the Broncos now need Miller on the roster more than ever.

That’s a direct result of the uncertainty at edge rusher surrounding $60 million star Jonathon Cooper, who has seen his future cast into doubt after 2 arrests in 1 week this summer.

Now, the Broncos are being forced to re-evaluate what they have on the roster at edge rusher behind Cooper, should he miss time this year due to suspension, possible incarceration, or even his outright release.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider reports the rest of the edge rushers have “inspired confidence” in the Broncos’ coaching staff just 1 month away from the start of training camp. That’s not to say Miller wouldn’t be a welcome safety net.

“The Broncos ended their offseason program with a major bit of uncertainty hovering over the outside linebacker position — uncertainty that didn’t exist when OTAs began just three weeks ago,” Kosmider wrote. “Veteran Jonathon Cooper was excused by the team from minicamp following his second arrest in seven days. He faces multiple charges, including felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor harassment, stemming from a domestic incident with his then-girlfriend June 4 and a second incident one week later when Cooper was arrested on suspicion of violating a protective order.”