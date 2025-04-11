All-Pro Repeats Bold Claim After Broncos’ $92 Million Offseason Plan

The Denver Broncos are coming off an encouraging season, snapping their playoff drought and finding a franchise quarterback, among other accomplishments. The Broncos also did well individually, with cornerback Patrick Surtain II chief among them.

Coming off his latest noteworthy campaign, Surtain has even loftier goals.

The No. 9 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Surtain has yet to win a playoff game. Rather than settle for that, though, Surtain is looking to win it all.

“What can I do for an encore?’’ Surtain told 9News’ Mike Klis in comments published on April 10 after the CB was named Pro Athlete of the Year at the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Banquet. “Shoot, I think a Super Bowl would be an encore.’’

Surtain is sticking to the bit.

He expressed similar comments in an interview with DJ Siddiqi in the aftermath of the first wave in free agency.

“I feel like that’s the topic that some people look at and say, ‘Are the Broncos Super Bowl contenders?’ I feel like we are contenders in our own right,” Surtain told Siddiqi for RG.org in March. “I feel like we are building success and I think we are headed in the right direction for sure.”

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Receives Backhanded Compliment

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks ranked Surtain as the No. 3 defensive player in the NFL to build around.

However, it came with a measure of slight about Surtain’s flair.

“The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a polished technician who leans on an expansive toolbox to blanket receivers utilizing various methods. As the game’s premier shutdown corner, Patrick Surtain II eliminates half of the field,” Brooks wrote on April 4.

“Though he lacks the flash and pizzazz of some of his counterparts, the fifth-year pro is a rock-solid corner worthy of a spot on this list.”

Brooks’ assessment comes after Surtain tied his career high with 4 interceptions, one for a TD.

A three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and one of seven defensive backs to ever win Defensive Player of the Year. He is the first since Stephon Gilmore did it with the New England Patriots in 2019.

Surtain, who has received praise from his peers, found motivation for 2024 from what he considered a down 2023 season.

Takes like Brooks’ could fuel another strong campaign from Surtain in 2025.

Broncos Bolstered Defense Amid $92 Million Offseason Plan

Surtain signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Broncos in September 2024. The deal looks like a bargain in light of his campaign and the exploding costs of doing business with players at his position around the league this offseason.

The Broncos took advantage of that – and QB Bo Nix’s rookie contract – to attack free agency.

Of the $92.9 million in practical guaranteed money, per Spotrac, the Broncos handed out during the 2025 cycle, $62.3 million went to the defense.

Surtain praised two of those additions – former San Francisco 49ers stars Dre Greenlaw at linebacker and Talanoa Hufanga at safety. Both players have played in Super Bowls, adding more such pedigree to the Broncos’ roster that already boasts multiple champions.