Broncos’ Courtland Sutton Shares Fitting Post Amid Contract Holdout

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton did not attend OTAs and appears resigned to stay away until he receives a new contract.

Sutton, 29, still has two years on a four-year, $60 million pact.

However, Sutton has seen a slew of his peers receive new money this offseason, including former teammate Jerry Jeudy, now of the Cleveland Browns. He shared a reminder of what he did last season despite extenuating circumstances, reposting a clip from the league.

“@SuttonCourtland had some of the craziest catches last season,” the NFL’s social media team posted on X on June 2.

“Which one was your favorite?”

Sutton finished last season with 59 receptions and 772 yards, his lowest marks in three and four years, respectively. He also logged a career-high 10 receiving touchdowns despite inconsistent play from the offense as a whole.

Former Broncos starting quarterback and Sutton’s friend, Russell Wilson, shared a similar clip before his release this offseason.

Sutton also underwent surgery this offseason.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos Stand Firm Amid Standoff

With only $2 million of his remaining $26.5 million salary guaranteed, per Over The Cap, Sutton has dug his heels in. But so have the Broncos, who have resisted offers for the one-time Pro Bowler this offseason.

Rumors have linked Sutton to a potential trade reuniting the two on Wilson’s Pittsburgh Steelers. Nothing has come to fruition or seems remotely close.

Denver has actively turned away potential trade suitors.

“The #Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries on wide receiver Courtland Sutton, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on April 20. “The Broncos do not plan to trade Sutton, who is skipping voluntary workouts due to his contract.

“Sutton is due $13M in base salary ($2M guaranteed) and would like an adjustment based on his role as a team leader in a transitional year and ongoing quarterback instability (playing for nine different QBs since 2018). This is the second consecutive offseason that he’s garnered trade interest.”

Fowler reported on May 18 that Sutton was seeking a deal worth maybe in that $15-$16 million range.”

Broncos Urged to Trade Courtland Sutton

Despite their intentions – which may or may not include an extension – and lack of concern around Sutton’s situation, the Broncos are being compelled to put the receiver on the trade block.

“While the Broncos can tell themselves whatever they want about their prospects as a team in 2024, this is a rebuilding team. There won’t be any AFC West title. Or playoffs,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote on May 3. “Teams have already kicked the tires on a deal for Sutton. As we move into the summer, one of those teams may well sweeten the pot.

“And at some point, the Broncos may realize that a sacrifice in the present will help the team’s prospects for the future.”

Davenport also noted the presence of rookie Troy Franklin as a potential No. 1 option.

Franklin helped Nix set records at Oregon last season, meaning they come with a pre-existing rapport on the field. And the 6-foot-2 Franklin has the size and skill set to be a menacing deep threat. He measured in at 6-foot-2 and ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.