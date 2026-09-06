Former Teammate Delivers Cold Truth About Ex-Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received a harsh truth from former teammate Golden Tate.

“Both really good quarterbacks,” Tate told fellow former NFL wide receiver Brice Butler on “The Blueprint” podcast on September 4 about Wilson and another of his former teammates, reigning MVP Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams.

“But pure quarterbacking skills, it’s not even close.”

Tate offered similar thoughts in 2019, while he was with the New York Giants, which–as he noted to Butler–caused a stir, even years after he initially said it.

Wilson and Tate were teammates from 2012 through 2013, while the receiver spent four seasons with a more-seasoned Stafford in Detroit.

“Russell Wilson, when I had him, he was a play extender. And so, we–a lot of times it was like having two plays every single time a play was called. Because it was a play that you ran the routes, but you always had to figure that he’s going to get outside the pocket and extend this play. And so, then it turned into backyard football. And so, you had kind of double opportunities to get the ball, Tate said, adding, And he was so so good at extended plays, but what separated Russell to me was his deep ball.

“His deep ball was so nice, and it was so high and would just hit your fingers like soft. When Russell Wilson threw me a go-ball, I just had options. I had options to slow down a little bit, run up under it and catch it. I had options to run to the ball and time a jump to high-point it, right? You just you had options with the ball in there. So, he was gifted in his go-ball.”

Golden Tate Praises Ex-Broncos QB Russell Wilson

“Both both were fantastic leaders and Russell was learning how to be a leader cuz he was a he was a young boy. Like he I mean Russell had a lot of pressure,” Tate said.

“Russell came right came in right away, mature out of his mind, grinded, and Matt Flynn never saw the field. And I don’t even–I don’t really even remember Russell making too many knuckleheaded mistakes as a young boy. He just he was on point, and it was awesome.

Tate said, “Russell was a vocal leader, and Matthew was more of a … doer.”

Wilson has the edge on Stafford in terms of rushing stats, averaging roughly 22 more yards per game on three-plus additional attempts.

That does not help him in the context of Tate’s comments, though. Moreover, Tate’s remarks underscore what went wrong during Wilson’s tenure with the Broncos (and the Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers after Denver).

Still, that Wilson has made it a topic is a testament to him and his career.

Russell Wilson Gets Reality Check

Wilson’s game never advanced beyond playing off-script. That was partly due to his physical limitations. It was also because, at one point in his career, he was really good at it. That is the version the Broncos believed they were getting. They were incorrect, as his mobility faded.

Wilson and Broncos head coach Sean Payton notoriously clashed over, among other things, that critical aspect before their historic parting of ways after the 2023 season.

The 10-time Pro Bowler is now an analyst for CBS Sports, retiring from the NFL this spring.