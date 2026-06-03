Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson Announces Major Career News

While his time with the Denver Broncos did not pan out the way either side hoped, Russell Wilson remains one of the most accomplished quarterbacks to ever don the uniform for the organization.

Now, after 14 seasons, 10 Pro Bowls, and one Super Bowl victory in two trips, Wilson is ready to hang up his cleats.

He made the announcement with brief commentary, but a highlight reel of his storied career.

Russell Wilson Announces Retirement

Long before he took a snap for the Broncos, Wilson was a third-round pick of the 2012 draft by the Seattle Seahawks, beating out a more established option in veteran Matt Flynn and not looking back for the next decade plus.

Wilson’s video is over three minutes long, a testament to how much the undersized NFL passer accomplished during his time as a player on the field.

“Thank You, Football,” Wilson captioned the post on June 3. “Love, #3”

Wilson, who will turn 38 in November, was the 75th overall pick of the 2012 draft. In addition to his stints with the Broncos and Seahawks, Wilson also spent time with the New York Giants last season and, before that, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson walks away with 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns, and 114 interceptions in his career, including a 6,594-42-19 line with the Broncos.

However brief, his time in Denver stood out for its polarizing nature.

Wilson arrived with plenty of fanfare and lofty expectations, but left amid uncertainty about his future. He also left behind a historically massive dead cap hit that the Broncos just got over this offseason.

Russell Wilson Not Leaving Football Behind

This move is hardly the last that fans will see of Wilson, though. On top of his various charitable efforts and his celebrity wife, Ciara, Wilson will also be moving from the field into the world of broadcasting this coming season. He signed on to become a studio analyst for CBS Sports.

According to ESPN on June 1, Wilson is replacing fellow former NFL QB Matt Ryan on the “NFL Today” panel after the latter took over football operations for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

Wilson’s retirement could also follow a trend in the NFL.

Tom Brady came out of a brief retirement for his final season in 2022. This offseason, Aaron Donald has flirted with coming out of retirement after three years. Wilson, who keeps himself in good physical condition, could follow suit if the right opportunity emerges for the ex-Broncos QB.

Wilson’s credentials will face heavy scrutiny in five years, when he will be eligible for the Hall of Fame.

Russell Wilson Falls Short of Goal

Wilson finishes his career ranked 12th in passing touchdowns and 16th in passing yards all-time. He is fourth and fifth, respectively, in those categories among active players.

And yet, Wilson did not cross off one of the goals he set out to achieve.

“Russell Wilson said on multiple occasions when he was with the #Broncos that he wanted to play 20 seasons. So much for that. Looks like his career will be over after 14,” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson said in a post on X on June 1 in reaction to the news of Wilson’s agreeing to join CBS Sports.

“Nevertheless, Russell Wilson will make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Won a Super Bowl, played in another and made nine Pro Bowls with Seattle. He made a 10th career Pro Bowl with Pittsburgh in 2024 as an injury replacement but that barely counts.”