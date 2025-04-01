Broncos Host Colorado Native, 16-TD Tight End for Pre-Draft Visit

The Denver Broncos got their tight end for the immediate future this offseason with free agent Evan Engram, a 2-time Pro Bowler who signed a 2-year, $23 million contract on March 13.

The Broncos could very well find their tight end for the next decade in the NFL draft.

Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reported the Broncos were bringing University of Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson in for a visit. Ferguson, 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, grew up in the Denver area and ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, which was the fastest time among tight ends.

He was also Denver quarterback Bo Nix’s teammate for 2 seasons in college.

“Per sources, Broncos hosting Oregon/Heritage HS TE Terrance Ferguson on a ‘local’ visit today and Eastern Washington WR Efron Chism III for top 30 visit,” Klis wrote on his official X account on March 31. “Ferguson had fastest Combine 40 time among TEs at 4.63. Played 2 college seasons with Bo Nix.”

Ferguson Faced Unique Choice Out of High School

Ferguson starred at Heritage High School in Littleton Colorado and faced a unique choice coming out of high school.

Ferguson became one of the nation’s top tight end recruits for the Class of 2021 after he had 54 receptions for 929 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. Ferguson’s initial plan was to play his senior season in the fall of 2020 and enroll early at Oregon in January 2021.

After high school football in the fall of 2020 was moved to spring 2021 because of the pandemic, Ferguson had to make a choice between returning to play his senior season or staying with his plan to enroll at Oregon — he chose college.

Ferguson’s stats improved each year he was with Oregon, where he was a 2-time All-Pac-12 pick and All-Big Ten pick as a senior in 2024 with 43 receptions for 591 yards and 3 touchdowns. Ferguson left Oregon with career records for tight ends in receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (16) and second place in receiving yards (1,537).

Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson has Ferguson projected as a fourth round pick.

Not Everyone Sold on Engram as Solution at Tight End

The Broncos went 10-7 and made the playoffs despite a negligible impact by their tight ends — Adam Trautman led 4 Denver tight ends with 13 reception for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2024.

Engram is only one season removed from having career highs of 114 receptions and 963 yards in 2023 for the Jacksonville Jaguars as he made his second Pro Bowl … but is coming off the worst statistical season of his career in 2024 with just 47 receptions for 365 yards and 1 touchdown in 9 games. He also finished the season on injured reserve with a torn labrum.

ESPN’s Ben Solak called out signing Engram as one of the NFL free agent deals he “didn’t love” and wondered if Engram can really be a viable fix for the Broncos’ tight end woes.

“(Engram) adds the most value when he’s a high-volume underneath receiver,” Solak wrote. “On days in which Courtland Sutton demands high volume, or on which the Broncos want to be a run-heavy team … Engram could be obsolete. He doesn’t create big plays downfield or after the catch, and he isn’t an impactful blocker. It’s not a bad deal since the financial commitment isn’t huge. I’m just less enthusiastic about it than most are.”