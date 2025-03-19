Broncos QB Bo Nix, Fellow AFC West QB Make Surprise Offseason Appearance

If you were in attendance at the University of Oregon’s Pro Day, you got to see some serious star power on display — although not on the field.

According to The Register Guard’s Alec Dietz, a pair of AFC West starting quarterbacks and former Oregon superstars were at Pro Day in Eugene on March 18 with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert there to support fellow Ducks.

Both Nix and Herbert had siblings participating in pro day. Nix’s brother, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, worked out for scouts, as did Herbert’s brother, Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert.

Both Justin Herbert and Patrick Herbert are Eugene natives who starred locally at Sheldon High School before playing for the Ducks.

“It was a reunion of sorts in Eugene Tuesday during Oregon’s Pro Day at the Moshofsky Center,” Dietz wrote. “There to see their brothers perform, former Ducks’ quarterbacks Bo Nix and Justin Herbert were on hand and took a group photo with future pro Dillon Gabriel after the latter participated in throwing drills.”

Possible Reunion for Sibling QB-WR Duo in Denver

Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson has Johnson, 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, projected as a third round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Denver has the No. 85 overall pick in the third round after going 10-7 and making the AFC playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season as Nix was named a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Broncos could roll the dice and see if Johnson is still available with their fourth round pick (No. 120 overall) — his size means he might still be — but after that the Broncos don’t pick again until the sixth round (No. 189 overall).

“Johnson is dynamic with the football in his hands; he can make defenders miss with quick, decisive movements and angle-beating burst/acceleration,” Parson wrote. “Johnson’s ability to sell vertical routes with urgency, speed, and attacking leverages puts defenders in conflict … NFL front offices will remove him from their draft boards because of his thin and wiry frame.”

The 2025 NFL draft runs from April 24 to 26 and will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Johnson Named Big Ten Championship Game MVP

Johnson, the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game MVP, was one of the biggest standouts at Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Alabama, and drew comparisons to Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell.

In 2023, Johnson set the Oregon single-season record with 86 receptions to go with 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games with Nix throwing him the ball.

He followed that with 83 receptions for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games in 2024 with a new quarterback in Dillon Gabriel and helped lead Oregon to an undefeated regular season and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs.

“Tez Johnson was once again reportedly ‘the best WR in attendance’ for a second day in a row today,” NFL Rookie Watch wrote on its official X account on January 29. “Johnson was reportedly ‘burning DB’s left and right; and was too twitchy for some defenders to handle … could move up to second round.”