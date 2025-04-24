Trade Prediction Sees Broncos Swap Draft Picks for ‘Future Pro Bowl’ TE

“The Denver Broncos got enough from rookie quarterback Bo Nix to be a playoff team in 2024,” Knox wrote on April 23. “Denver should be eager to continue upgrading Nix’s supporting cast in the draft … The Broncos can’t simply sit at No. 20 and hope a receiver like Texas’ Matthew Golden or a tight end like Michigan’s Colston Loveland falls to them. Instead, they should be willing to make a jump on opening night.”

Loveland Draws Comparison to NFL All-Pro TE Sam LaPorta

Loveland was an instant contributor for Michigan as a true freshman in 2022 and turned into a star in 2023 as he helped lead the Wolverines to an undefeated season and the College Football Playoff national championship.

In 2023, Loveland earned All-Big Ten honors with 45 receptions for 659 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 15 games, including 3 receptions for 64 yards in the national championship game against Washington. In 2024, Loveland was named All-Big Ten again as he set Michigan’s single-season record for tight ends with 56 receptions to go with 582 yards and 5 touchdowns.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Loveland to Detroit Lions tight end and NFL All-Pro Sam LaPorta in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Talented young tight end with the athletic ability and ball skills to become an elite talent as a pass catcher,” Zierlein wote. “Colston plays the game like a big wideout, capable of separating from man coverage and making plays on all three levels … collection of athletic traits and catch talent creates a high ceiling with the opportunity to become a high-volume target and future Pro Bowler.”

Broncos Earn High Marks for Offseason Moves

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport gave the Broncos an “A-” grade for their offseason moves headed into the draft. That included signing 2-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram to a 2-year, $23 million free agent contract.

“The Denver Broncos were a surprise playoff team last year — and one of 2025’s most aggressive teams in free agency,” Davenport wrote on April 21. ” … if (Bo) Nix can build on his play from a year ago and the team can shore up a few weak spots in the draft, Denver has a realistic chance to give the Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money in the AFC West.”