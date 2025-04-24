Trade Prediction Sees Broncos Swap Draft Picks for ‘Future Pro Bowl’ TE

The Denver Broncos might not get the running back they want in the NFL draft, no matter what kind of trade they think they can pull off. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty has just become too prized of a commodity and likely won’t fall out of the Top 10.
That doesn’t mean the Broncos still don’t have moves they can make.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the Broncos could trade up to get another offensive weapon in the draft, with a big focus on adding either record-setting Michigan tight end Colston Loveland or Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.
Knox suggested a trade with the Miami Dolphins that would see the Broncos move up to the No. 13 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft in exchange for the Broncos’ first round pick at No. 20 overall along with their 2025 second round pick (No. 51 overall) and a 2026 fourth round pick.
The Broncos would also get the Dolphins’ 2025 third round pick (No. 98 overall).
“The Denver Broncos got enough from rookie quarterback Bo Nix to be a playoff team in 2024,” Knox wrote on April 23. “Denver should be eager to continue upgrading Nix’s supporting cast in the draft … The Broncos can’t simply sit at No. 20 and hope a receiver like Texas’ Matthew Golden or a tight end like Michigan’s Colston Loveland falls to them. Instead, they should be willing to make a jump on opening night.”
Loveland Draws Comparison to NFL All-Pro TE Sam LaPorta
Loveland was an instant contributor for Michigan as a true freshman in 2022 and turned into a star in 2023 as he helped lead the Wolverines to an undefeated season and the College Football Playoff national championship.
In 2023, Loveland earned All-Big Ten honors with 45 receptions for 659 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 15 games, including 3 receptions for 64 yards in the national championship game against Washington. In 2024, Loveland was named All-Big Ten again as he set Michigan’s single-season record for tight ends with 56 receptions to go with 582 yards and 5 touchdowns.
NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Loveland to Detroit Lions tight end and NFL All-Pro Sam LaPorta in his pre-draft evaluation.
“Talented young tight end with the athletic ability and ball skills to become an elite talent as a pass catcher,” Zierlein wote. “Colston plays the game like a big wideout, capable of separating from man coverage and making plays on all three levels … collection of athletic traits and catch talent creates a high ceiling with the opportunity to become a high-volume target and future Pro Bowler.”
Broncos Earn High Marks for Offseason Moves
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport gave the Broncos an “A-” grade for their offseason moves headed into the draft. That included signing 2-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram to a 2-year, $23 million free agent contract.
“The Denver Broncos were a surprise playoff team last year — and one of 2025’s most aggressive teams in free agency,” Davenport wrote on April 21. ” … if (Bo) Nix can build on his play from a year ago and the team can shore up a few weak spots in the draft, Denver has a realistic chance to give the Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money in the AFC West.”
Comments
Trade Prediction Sees Broncos Swap Draft Picks for ‘Future Pro Bowl’ TE