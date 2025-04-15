Hi, Subscriber

ESPN Predicts Broncos Will Add 'Next Level' TE in Second Round

Mason Taylor
Getty
LSU tight end Mason Taylor.

The Denver Broncos solved their tight end problem for the immediate future when they signed Evan Engram to a 2-year, $23 million contract on March 12.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates believe the Broncos will solve their tight end problem for the foreseeable future in the 2025 NFL draft, where they predict Denver will take LSU tight end Mason Taylor in the second round (No. 51 overall).

“Denver signed Evan Engram this offseason, and it could really take the tight end room to the next level with Taylor,” Yates wrote on April 15. “He’s a natural pass catcher, but he also holds up very well as a blocker.”

Taylor’s father is Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor and his uncle is Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas. He’s also one of the youngest players in the draft and won’t turn 21 years old until after the NFL draft.

Taylor Flashed Big-Time Potential at LSU

While Taylor is more of a traditional tight end — not a “Joker” option like Engram — you don’t have to be an offensive genius like Sean Payton to see how the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder would fit with any type of offense.

Taylor had career highs of 55 receptions and 546 yards in 2024. He finished his career with 128 receptions for 1,308 yards and 6 touchdowns, setting LSU career records for a tight end for receptions and receiving yards.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Taylor to Philadelphia Eagles tight end and Super Bowl champion Dallas Goedert in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Ascending tight end with plus catch talent and Hall of Fame bloodlines,” Zierlein wrote. “With just three seasons under Taylor’s belt, more growth is expected in both his game and frame. He’s a smooth athlete with adequate acceleration and the tools to become a more effective route runner in time. He feels defenders around him and catches with sudden hands and elevated focus when needed. He can handle blocking duties on the move or in space … His game needs polish, but Taylor has the ability to become a higher-volume target for a team looking to upgrade at the ‘F’ tight end spot.”

Broncos Tight Ends Were Huge Liability in 2024

It’s hard to call the production the Broncos got out of a rotating group of tight ends in 2024 as anything but pathetic — Adam TrautmanLucas Krull and Nate Adkins combined for 46 receptions for 455 yards and 5 touchdowns.

That is essentially less than half of the production of 2 of the other starting tight ends in their own division with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (97 receptions, 823 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Las Vegas Raiders tight end and NFL All-Pro Brock Bowers, who set NFL records for rookie tight ends with 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and 5 touchdowns. It’s also about equal to the production of Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly (50 receptions, 481 yards, 2 touchdowns).

The Broncos haven’t had a tight end make the Pro Bowl since Julius Thomas made it in back-to-back seasons in 2013 and 2014. They haven’t had a tight end earn NFL All-Pro honors since Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe made the All-Pro team 4 times in 6 seasons from 1993 to 1998.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

