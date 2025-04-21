Broncos Receive Shocking Grade for Pre-Draft Offseason Moves

Even the most optimistic projections for the Denver Broncos headed into the 2024 season had a modest ceiling in terms of what a successful year might be.

On the high end, that optimism was something along the lines of a .500 record. On the low end, no one would have been surprised if the Broncos finished with a bad enough record that they would up with a Top 5 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

One year later, it’s a much different world we live in. That’s because the Broncos went 10-7, made the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and have one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks in Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist Bo Nix.

Oh, and that defense. My goodness, that defense. The Broncos led the NFL with 63.0 sacks in 2024 and produced their first NFL Defensive Player of the Year since 1978 with cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Denver has managed to keep the good vibes going through the offseason, with Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport giving the Broncos an “A-” grade for what they’ve done in terms of rebuilding the roster ahead of the NFL draft.

Denver was one of just 4 teams to receive Davenport’s highest grade alongside the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and New York Giants, and the only returning playoff team to receive such a high mark.

“The Denver Broncos were a surprise playoff team last year—and one of 2025’s most aggressive teams in free agency,” Davenport wrote on April 21. ” … if Nix can build on his play from a year ago and the team can shore up a few weak spots in the draft, Denver has a realistic chance to give the Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money in the AFC West.”

Broncos Plucked 2 Key Starters From 49ers’ Defense

The Broncos spent modestly on 2 players who could end up taking an already elite defense to another level — and both came from the San Francisco 49ers.

Denver kicked off the first day of free agency by signing NFL All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga to a 3-year, $39 million contract and linebacker Dre Greenlaw to a 3-year, $31.5 million contract.

The Broncos also brought back defensive tackle D.J. Jones on a 3-year, $39 million contract and addressed one of their 2 key issues on offense with a 2-year, $23 million contract for tight end Evan Engram after he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a salary cap move.

Central Focus for NFL Draft: Find Elite Running Back

You don’t have to be an NFL insider to understand where the Broncos have their focus trained in the draft. That’s finding a running back.

Denver didn’t bat an eye when last year’s leading rusher, Javonte Williams, signed a 1-year, $3 million free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys. The Broncos could be looking to move up from the No. 20 spot in the first round to take one of the 2 running backs who have received first round grades — Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.

Denver hasn’t had a player rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season since Phillip Lindsay in 2019 and haven’t had a running back selected to the Pro Bowl since C.J. Anderson in 2014.