Broncos Receiving Trade Calls on Former Starter Amid Roster Cutdown: Insider

The Denver Broncos are expected to explore trade options for wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Samaje Perine. They will otherwise be cut. The deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday, August 27.

9News’ Mike Klis reported on August 26 that the Broncos were exploring trade options on Patrick, who is healthy after back-to-back seasons lost to knee injuries.

The Denver Post’s Troy Renck said on August 23 that he expected Perine to hit the trade block.

Another Broncos player, one projected to at least contend for a starting spot, is also generating interest. It is cornerback Damarri Mathis, who is listed as a co-starter opposite Pro Bowler Pat Surtain II on the Broncos’ unofficial depth chart.

“Teams identified Denver as among most active leading into roster cutdowns,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on August 26. “While Tim Patrick and Samaje Perine are available, as others have reported, #Broncos also received calls on CB Damarri Mathis, though Denver plans to keep him. He hurt his ankle Sunday.”

Mathis left on a cart in the first quarter of the Broncos’ preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals on August 25.

X-rays after the game were negative, per Klis.

“Following an MRI exam this morning, Broncos’ CB Damarri Mathis has a high ankle sprain, per source,” Klis reported on X on August 26. “No timetable on his return. We’ll see what this means for 53 man roster. He was going to make it as a No. 3 corner/special teamer.”

The Broncos released several players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. They could hold onto Mathis and trade him to a needy team later on.

He opened the 2023 season as a starter but lost that role by Week 7.

Damarri Mathis Trending Toward Backup Role With Broncos Amid Trade Rumors

Mathis started six of his 17 games played in 2023. He allowed 74.4% completion for 362 yards on 39 attempts faced, per Pro Football Reference.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft by the Broncos, Mathis has allowed 70.8% completion in his coverage (120 targets) through two seasons. He has deflected eight passes, including one in 2023.

However, he has yet to record an interception in his career.

Mathis could be backing up 2023 third-round pick Riley Moss, who could be the NFL’s first white starting cornerback since former Cincinnati Bengals defender Kevin Kaesviharn in 2003.

Moss started opposite Surtain in the Broncos’ win over the Green Bay Packers, the All-Pro’s only preseason game. The Broncos held Moss out of the preseason finale. Mathis drew the start alongside 2024 free agent addition Levi Wallace and 2023 undrafted free agent Reese Taylor.

Riley Moss Eyed Broncos Starting Job

Moss, whom the Broncos traded up to draft in 2023, dealt with a hernia that limited him in training camp as a rookie. He was mostly a special teams contributor during the regular season. He was not shying away from the competition opposite Surtain entering this season.

“I think it’s one of those things where ‘iron sharpens iron,’” Moss said, per Mile High Sports’ Coady Roark in July. “It sounds cliche, but everyone’s getting better—Levi [Wallace], Damarri [Mathis], and myself. I think it’s good for us; it pushes us to be better every day, look at the little things, because the little things count at the end of the day, and I think that’s what makes you a better player.”

Moss’ role (and that of nickelback Ja’Quan McMillian) figures to come with plenty of targets.

Opposing quarterbacks will likely look to avoid throwing in Surtain’s direction and test the unproven option.