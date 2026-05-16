Broncos Trade Pitch Sends Veteran RB to AFC Rival

Over the last 2 years, the Denver Broncos have gone from having pretty much zero talent and zero production at running back to having too much talent and not enough carries to go around.

Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora suggested the Broncos take what’s essentially their extra, still-productive running back in 4th-year veteran Jaleel McLaughlin and see if he has trade value to the Baltimore Ravens in the form of getting back a late-round pick.

The Ravens let Keaton Mitchell, their top backup running back to All-Pro Derrick Henry, walk out the door in free agency. McLaughlin would be a good replacement.

The Broncos have 2 established starters in J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, and also added a running back in the 2026 NFL draft, with 3rd-round pick Jonah Coleman.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Declan Doyle was an offensive assistant for the Broncos in McLaughlin’s 1st 2 seasons in 2023 and 2024.

“Could I sell you on a late round pick for Jaleel McLaughlin?” La Canfora wrote. “He spent two years with Doyle in Denver, he is a grinder … and he received no D-1 offers out of high school but has stuck in the NFL despite being an undrafted signee in 2023. He predated Sean Payton’s arrival, but you could see how much Payton was smitten with him, and when Denver re-signed him a no-frills deal Payton praised his ‘football intelligence and makeup.’ McLaughlin appeared in just eight games last season but saw more action late in the season when Dobbins was hurt. He appeared in 17 games as rookie with three starts and he has been effective catching the ball in small doses and averaged 16 yards per catch his final season in college.”

Undrafted After Record Setting College Career

McLaughlin was second on the Broncos in rushing yards in 2024 with 496 yards and 1 touchdown while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

He made Denver’s roster in 2023 after a record-setting career at NCAA Division II Notre Dame (Ohio) College and FCS Youngstown State, where he left college with the NCAA career rushing record of 8,116 yards and 79 touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

You don’t need to be a draft expert to understand McLaughlin’s size kept him from being taken in the 2023 NFL draft after he clocked in at just 5-foot-7 and 187 pounds at Youngstown State’s Pro Day.

Drafting Jonah Coleman Made 1 RB Too Many

The Broncos might very well want to keep McLaughlin on the roster as their 4th running back in a “break glass in case of emergency” type of scenario that he’s well-equipped for.

We saw that happen in 2025 after Dobbins went down with a season-ending foot injury in Week 10 and Harvey became the starter.

It’s the addition of Coleman, however, that has probably permanently relegated McLaughlin to the sidelines and sealed his fate in Denver. Getting something in return for him with a trade might make all of the energy the Broncos have poured into him worthwhile.

“Broncos’ new RB Jonah Coleman can do it all,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Last two years at Washington, he racked up 1,811 rushing yards and 531 receiving yards with a whopping 27 total TDs … Broncos RB room: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie.”