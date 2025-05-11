Trade Pitch Brings Broncos $44 Million WR From AFC East

While the rest of the NFL thought the Denver Broncos were going to be stuck in rebuilding mode in 2024, the Broncos had other plans.

One year and one surprise playoff appearance later, the Broncos are one of the AFC’s up and comers and might be just a player or 2 away from being a legitimate contender.

One thing they’re missing is a viable option at WR2 behind Courtland Sutton. While the Broncos spent a third round pick (No. 74 overall) on University of Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant, relying on a rookie to pick up the receiving slack shouldn’t be anyone’s plan. Young wide receivers like DeVaughn Vele and Marvin Mims aren’t much better optioons.

This means the Broncos need to explore a trade for another veteran wide receiver. The best candidate that might be on the market right now to fill that role for the Broncos might be New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Lazard recently agreed to a massive pay cut on the final season of the 4-year, $44 million contract he signed in March 2023 that brings his salary down from $11 million to $2.5 million for 2025. This means the Broncos might be able to swing Lazard in exchange for a late round pick in 2026 or 2027 — especially appealing for a team in full on rebuilding mode like the Jets.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jets receiver Allen Lazard is ‘in play’ to be traded to the Steelers,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on May 7. ” … Lazard recently slashed his 2025 salary from $11 million to $2.5 million, with $1.75 million of it guaranteed. That becomes a downright bargain for the Steelers, who suddenly have a gaping hole on the depth chart behind DK Metcalf.”

Why can’t that bargain end up being for the Broncos instead of for the Steelers?

Lazard Managed Huge Payday Without Big Numbers

Despite smashing every metric and seeming to check every box for a wide receiver leading up to the draft, Lazard went undrafted after a 3-time All-Big 12 career at Iowa State. He made the Green Bay Packers in 2018 and spent 5 seasons as a favorite target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Despite Lazard’s big payday in 2022, he’s never had a true breakout season. He had career highs of 60 receptions for 788 yards in 2022, in Rodgers’ last season in Green Bay, then followed Rodgers to the Jets in free agency.

In 2024, he had 37 receptions for 530 yards and 6 touchdowns despite missing 5 games with a chest injury.

What Lazard has done throughout his career is put up numbers consistent with being a really good WR2, with 17-game averages of 47 receptions, 630 yards and 6 touchdowns for his career.

Better Fit in Denver Than in Pittsburgh

While Lazard has been floated in a possible trade to the Steelers to theoretically reunite with Rodgers on a third team — if he plays there — the better fit is in Denver.

With the Broncos, Lazard gets to work with a young quarterback in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist Bo Nix, who could be on the verge of establishing himself as one of the AFC’s top quarterbacks in 2025. The Broncos hadn’t had a 1,000 yard wide receiver since 2019 before Sutton and Nix connected for 81 receptions for 1,081 yards in 2024.