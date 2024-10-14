Broncos Can Trade For 1,000-Yard Rusher, Former First Round Pick From AFC South

It’s starting to be the time of year when NFL teams take an honest look at their rosters and their records and make some business decisions. Decisions along the lines of “should we keep trying?”

One of the teams that seems bound to be a seller headed toward the November 5 trade deadline is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who dropped to 1-5 with a loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 6 and have what seems like a lame duck head coach in Doug Pederson.

Perhaps the Jaguars’ most valuable trade asset could have some appeal to the Denver Broncos, who are now 3-3 following a 23-16 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers — Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne.

Etienne, a 2021 first-round pick, is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2022 and 2023 but has taken a backseat in Jacksonville’s offense to Tank Bigsby for one reason or another.

“… The question becomes whether any (Jacksonville) players are available to be turned into future draft assets,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on October 14. “The most obvious name is running back Travis Etienne. A first-round pick in 2021, Etienne has slipped behind Tank Bigsby as the best running back on the roster, in the opinion of many. So why not send Etienne to a team that is looking to boost its backfield in an effort to contend?”

If they’re willing to take on a big salary in 2025 — relative to the position he plays — the Broncos could make a deal for Etienne that would boost up an anemic running game and keep them in playoff contention in the AFC West.

Etienne Has Proven He Can Be Dominant RB

Etienne was one of the most dominant college running backs of the last decade at Clemson, where he teamed up with Jacksonville quarterback and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence to lead the Tigers to the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship.

Etienne was also a 3-time All-American and 2-time ACC Player of the Year before the Jaguars drafted him at No. 25 overall in 2021, but he missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury after former head coach Urban Meyer attempted a bizarre position move to wide receiver.

Etienne signed a 4-year, $12.8 million rookie contract and the Jaguars have already picked up his fifth year option, which will pay him $6.1 million in 2025 — perhaps the biggest hurdle in any team trying pulling off a trade.

Broncos Need Major Upgrade in Backfield

Against the Chargers, rookie quarterback Bo Nix found himself leading the rushing attack once again with 6 carries for 61 yards. Last season’s leading rusher, Javonte Williams, had 6 carries for 23 yards and leads the Broncos with 213 rushing yards through 6 games but is averaging 3.6 yards per carry.

Etienne has 230 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry and also has 91 receiving yards — he’d also inarguably be the Broncos No. 1 running back from the moment he showed up.

Since the Broncos have a surplus of running backs, they might be able to ship Williams or Jaleel McLaughlin and a late-round pick in exchange for Etienne.

The Broncos haven’t had a player go over 1,000 rushing yards since Phillip Lindsay in 2019.