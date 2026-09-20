Insider Reveals Broncos True Thoughts on OC Davis Webb After Ugly Week 1 Loss

The Denver Broncos did not start the 2026 campaign in the way they were hoping to, as they suffered an ugly 31-10 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The story of the night was the Broncos’ struggles on defense, but on the other side of the ball, the offense didn’t have much going for it either.

With new offensive coordinator Davis Webb running the show, Denver was spinning its wheels for much of the night. Considering how much success the unit had in 2025 with head coach Sean Payton calling the plays, Webb’s struggles were notable, but even with an ugly debut in the books, the team still has full faith in him moving forward.

Broncos Remain Confident in Davis Webb, Despite Ugly Week 1 Loss

After helping develop Bo Nix as the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach during his first two years in the league, Webb drew interest for several head coach openings across the league. Payton was able to convince him to stay in town, though, by promoting him to be his new offensive coordinator.

As part of that promotion, Payton relinquished his playcalling duties to Webb in a somewhat surprising move. How Webb handled his new responsibilities was one of the bigger storylines surrounding the team in Week 1, and based on the outcome, it’s safe to say that he fell flat on his face.

It’s only one game, but with an experienced playcaller in Payton also manning the sideline, questions are going to be asked about Webb’s role the more he struggles. Denver isn’t panicking over one game, though, as NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the team remains fully confident in his abilities moving forward.

The Denver Broncos maintain a ‘high level of confidence and comfort’ in Davis Webb as their offensive playcaller, a team source told ESPN,” Schefter reported. “Head coach Sean Payton continues to support Webb and stand by the first-year offensive coordinator, believing he will be a successful playcaller.”

All Eyes Are on Davis Webb as Broncos Gear Up for Week 2 Action

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 14: Offensive coordinator Davis Webb of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of a NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After making a run all the way to the AFC Championship Game last year, expectations are high for the Broncos. Seeing them get routed in such brutal fashion by the Chiefs was eye-opening, and it’s clear that they are going to have some competition in the AFC West division. That doesn’t mean that they should give up on Webb right off the bat, though.

Things won’t exactly get any easier for Webb, though, as a tough matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars looms in Week 2. Denver knows it can beat any opponent it goes up against, but Webb is going to have to call a better game on offense in order to give his team a shot. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.