Broncos Urged to Sign $7 Million Upgrade Over Beleaguered Starter

The Denver Broncos snapped their nine-year postseason drought, but they have plenty of room for improvement. An upgrade at safety could be among the needs and Tre’von Moehrig of the Las Vegas Raiders could solve their issues at a relative bargain.

Moehrig, 25, was the No. 43 overall pick of the 2021 draft. He set a career-high with 104 total tackles and 2 fumble recoveries in 2024.

The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher believes Moehrig would be a fine upgrade over P.J. Locke.

“The Denver Broncos have to find a better safety option than P.J. Locke this offseason, and they could do so by signing someone away from the Raiders. Tre’von Moehrig has been an incredibly durable and reliable player in Las Vegas during the last four seasons,” Mosher wrote on February 4.

“While he isn’t overly dynamic, he can play all over the defense and is an ascending player. Adding him to Vance Joseph’s defense would give Denver the best secondary in the league.”

Moehrig, who has started 64 of 66 career games, is coming off a four-year, $7.9 million contract.

Over The Cap projects a $5.8 million annual valuation for Moehrig. OTC also projects the Broncos will have $34.8 million in space. There is also an expectation they will seek an upgrade over Locke.

Broncos Expected to Seek Upgrade Over P.J. Locke

9News’ Mike Klis reviewed the Broncos’ safety position, and he revealed there has been “buzz” about potentially adding another safety this offseason.

Once again, Locke was singled out.

“On the plus side, newcomer Brandon Jones and returnee P.J. Locke, both in their first full season as starters, provided greater range and stability than their predecessor duo of Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons,” Klis wrote on February 4. “On the negative side, the Broncos weren’t fully satisfied with their safety play down the stretch.

“There’s some buzz the Broncos may want to upgrade the position currently occupied by Locke, who made $3.97 million in 2024 and is due to make a non-guaranteed $4 million in 2025.”

Locke, 27, recorded career-highs with 74 total stops, 1 FF, and 1.0 sacks in his first season as a starter for the Broncos. He also allowed 74.1% completion and 4 touchdowns on the season, per Pro Football Reference.

The Broncos could look at several in-house options instead of Moehrig, including JL Skinner.

“Skinner started playing more as the “Big Nickel” or third safety in the final three games of the regular season, but didn’t play defense in the playoff game at Buffalo,” Klis wrote. “He’s a strong tackler who emerged into a standout special teams player and is ready for more playing time. There are plans for Delarrin Turner-Yell to return from his year-long ACL injury to provide backup help. No doubt, the Broncos could use depth at this position, even if they stick with their two starters.”

P.J. Locke Could Revert to Backup Role If Tre’von Moehrig Joins Broncos in Free Agency

The Broncos can save more than $4 million by cutting Locke if they find an upgrade. But Locke began his career with the Broncos as a special teamer and reserve on defense before he started his final nine appearances in 2023.

Locke could move back into his familiar role with the addition of a potential upgrade like Moehrig, who former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce praised during the season.

The Broncos were successful in their last effort to find an external upgrade at safety.

Jones’ play in Year 1 of a three-year, $20 million pact could convince the Broncos that spending on Moehrig or another safety is worthwhile. They could also look to select a safety in the 2025 draft. The Broncos hold all of their picks in the first four rounds.