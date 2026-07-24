Ex-Broncos Starter Lands With Super Bowl Champion Seahawks

The Denver Broncos have seen one of their former tight ends land with an NFC team for the second straight day. This time, veteran Nick Vannett is joining the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

On Thursday, former undrafted free agent Caden Prieskorn signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Vannett was a third-round pick by the Seahawks in 2016. He returns to his first NFL home 10 years later for the 2026 season.

Former Broncos TE Nick Vannett Signs With Seahawks

Vannett spent the 2020 season with the Broncos, catching 14 passes for 95 yards and 1 touchdown.

He started 11 of the 15 games he played in that season.

“The Seahawks signed Nick Vannett on Friday, bringing back the veteran tight end who spent the first three-plus seasons of his career in Seattle,” Seahawks.com’s John Boyle wrote in the official announcement on July 24.

“A third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2016, Vannett appeared in 42 games with 16 starts for the Seahawks prior to being traded to Pittsburgh early in the 2019 season. Since that trade, Vannett has spent time with the Steelers, Broncos, Saints, Giants, Chargers, Titans, Vikings and Rams, recording 108 receptions for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.”

The Seahawks cut ties with cornerback Tyrone Broden, a 6-foot-5 former wide receiver, to make room for Vannett, per Boyle.

This story will be updated shortly…