Former Chargers LB Calls Out Broncos’ Bo Nix Over Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos’ offense may be more disjointed than it appeared on the surface last season, particularly regarding what head coach Sean Payton wanted to do and what quarterback Bo Nix was able to execute.

New offensive coordinator (and former quarterbacks coach) Davis Webb taking over play-calling duties will surely have a significant impact.

However, the question remains whether Nix is capable of running the offense as Payton likes.

Ex-Chargers, Saints LB Puts Pressure on Bo Nix

Nix led the NFL in pass attempts last season, but the Broncos QB finished the season ranked eighth in passing yards. He ranked 28th in passing yards per attempt and 25th in air yards per attempt.

Former NFL linebacker Manti Te’o, who played for the Los Angeles Chargers and under Payton on the New Orleans Saints, spoke candidly about Nix.

Te’o believes Nix was not operating the Broncos’ offense as Payton would prefer.

“It starts and ends with Bo Nix. When I watched Bo Nix last year, I saw–well, when I watched the Denver Broncos offense in general, I saw a different type of offense run by Sean Payton that I know Sean Payton doesn’t want to do, and that’s an offense that stresses a defense horizontally. Knowing Sean Payton, he wants to throw that ball down the field,” Te’o said on “Good Morning Football” on July 22.

“Bo Nix needs to throw that thing down the field. Because if he [can] throw that ball down the field, that forces those safeties, … to respect the deep game and back those boys up. I didn’t see defenses respect the deep ball that much. So, they brought those safeties in.”

Te’o noted the weapons and speed Nix has at his disposal, including newcomer Jaylen Waddle and a big-bodied target in Courtland Sutton.

However, Te’o noted Nix had the sixth-highest rate of passes thrown behind the line in 2025.

“I am telling you right now, Sean Payton does not want to play football behind the line of scrimmage. He wants to play the football in the end zone. I need Bo Nix to throw that ball down the field,” Te’o told the panel. “That’s what I need, and that’s what I think is the key to the Broncos’ success coming in 2026.”

Bo Nix Falling Short of Drew Brees Comparisons

Te’o mentioned how Payton’s Saints teams, led by Drew Brees, threw the ball down the field. It was a fitting comparison for Nix, who drew comparisons to the legendary QB even before landing with the Broncos.

However, Nix has so far fallen short of the aspect of Brees’ game that Te’o was referring to.

During his time with the Saints, Brees averaged 7.8 yards per attempt and 7.9 air yards per attempt, while the team ranked first in the former during his tenure, per Stathead.

Nix has averaged 6.5 YPA and 6.6 AY/A through his first two (mostly) healthy seasons, then with the then-San Diego Chargers. Fortunately for Nix is that Brees was even more reserved during his first two campaigns.

Brees averaged 6.1 yards per attempt and 5.2 air yards per attempt.

By Brees’ third season as a full-time starter, he averaged 7.9 YPA and 8.5 AY/A. He ranked seventh and fourth in the league among qualifiers, respectively.

That is an encouraging trajectory for Nix to follow if he is going to emulate Brees. In the meantime, the Broncos are surely happy Nix has led them to a better record (24-10) than Brees had over those two seasons (10-17).