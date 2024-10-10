Former DPOY Shares 2-Word Reaction to Broncos’ Pat Surtain’s ‘Legendary’ Moment

Pat Surtain II earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his 2-interception performance in the Denver Broncos’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. He set the tone for his big day before the game even began.

Surtain posed for a picture with former Broncos star Champ Bailey, a Hall of Famer, 12-time Pro Bowler, and three-time All-Pro.

The image circulated on X, catching the attention of 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and current Minnesota Vikings star Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore reacted to a version from B/R Gridiron that pointed out Surtain got his 100-yard interception touchdown after posing with Bailey.

“This tough,” Gilmore posted on X on October 7.

“That was pretty legendary, to say the least,” Surtain told reporters after the game on October 6. “Having a guy like Champ come out and watch, it just brings such good energy. And it’s expected out there when you have a Hall of Fame player like that come and watch you, and I had to capitalize on the most opportunities I could get, right? So, had to make that pick-6 happen. Then, got another blessing, another pick as well.

“That jersey swap was legendary. That’s something that I’ve always wanted to have in the inventory.”

It was the second multi-interception game of the seldom-challenged Surtain. He agreed with Broncos QB Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton’s sentiments about the pick being a turning point in the game.

Surtain had 1 interception in 2023.

The 2022 All-Pro has 2 interceptions through five weeks in 2024, tying the second-highest mark of his career.

Broncos CB Pat Surtain Downplays Defensive Player of the Year Momentum

“It means a lot,” Surtain told media members on October 9 about his AFC DPOW honors. “Obviously, it’s a recap of such a amazing victory on Sunday, and I’m very honored to get that award.”

Surtain has also gained momentum in the media for Defensive Player of the Year.

“The Broncos honored the franchise’s only winner of the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award [Randy Gradishar, 1978] before Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on October 6. “Then, they watched No. 2 make his case to become No. 2.”

The former No. 9 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Surtain would be the first defensive back to win the award since Gilmore and the seventh in NFL history, per Pro Football Reference.

But the Broncos star downplayed the timing of the conversation.

“I think it is a little early right now because it’s so early on in the season,” Surtain said on October 9. “I appreciate all the talks. But I feel I got a lot more work to do. And I’m just looking to build, and build, and build, and get better each and every week.”

Pat Surtain Hypes Riley Moss

Surtain has touted his bookend, Riley Moss, sharing an edited photo of the duo as the main characters from the 1992 film “White Men Can’t Jump” on X on October 7.

They have formed a potent duo on the field.

Moss – who Surtain has noted is “making history” as a white starting cornerback in the NFL – allowed the lowest passer rating among all defenders to face at least three targets, per Pro Football Focus.