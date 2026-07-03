Jaylen Waddle Draws NFL’s Attention Ahead of Broncos Training Camp

There will be plenty of eyes on Jaylen Waddle in his first training camp with the Denver Broncos as everyone tries to set their expectations for the 2026 season, including, it would appear, the NFL itself.

The Broncos acquired Waddle in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

His speed and run-after-catch ability are expected to make life easier for quarterback Bo Nix and his fellow wideouts.

NFL Takes Interest in Broncos’ Jaylen Waddle

Waddle turned heads during the Broncos’ offseason program, showcasing the dynamic speed that has been enticing since before he entered the league.

He also brings a proven track record as a receiver, something many of his new teammates cannot boast. Waddle’s smaller stature and shiftier playing style profile as fitting complements to Broncos WR1 Courtland Sutton.

Both will likely need to sacrifice touches as Nix spreads the ball.

“What will Jaylen Waddle’s first season with the @Broncos look like? [bronco emoji]” the NFL posted on X on July 3.

While opinions varied, Waddle has averaged 74.6 receptions, 1,007.8 yards, and 5.2 touchdowns per season in his career. Those numbers have dipped over the past two seasons (61.0-827.0-4.0) amid instability at QB in Miami.

That will presumably not be the case in Denver.

Nix is recovering from two procedures on his ankle this offseason, but he was ahead of schedule and participated in mandatory minicamp.

Jaylen Waddle Gets Reality Check About 2026 Season Outlook

Waddle can take the top off a defense or turn short receptions into big gains with his speed, but there is only one football. And with Nix’s willingness to distribute the rock, neither Waddle nor Sutton may be able to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in 2026.

Both doing it would be quite rare.

“Only four teams in the NFL last season had two players eclipse 1,000 yards receiving (Cowboys, Cardinals, Eagles, Lions),” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on July 1. “Waddle and Sutton certainly have the talent to become part of that company, but I think the Broncos will ultimately spread the ball around too much — to targets that include Troy Franklin, Evan Engram, Marvin Mims and Pat Bryant — for two receivers to hit that mark.”

Neither Sutton nor Waddle has suggested that sharing the targets will be a problem, and it could still lead to more efficient years for both veterans.

Broncos Middle of the Pack in WR Spending

The Broncos have made significant investments in Sutton and Waddle. Sutton is signed through 2029 on a four-year, $92 million contract. In addition to the draft capital used to acquire him, Waddle is signed through 2028 on a three-year, $84.7 million pact.

However, the Broncos still rank 15th in spending on WRs as of July 3, per Over The Cap.

Only five other 2025 playoff teams are spending less, none of whom advanced to the Conference Championship Game like the Broncos did last season without Waddle.

It stands to reason that the group–which includes veteran Lil’Jordan Humphrey and former UFL star Hakeem Butler–could outperform expectations in 2026, and could even be true of Sutton and Waddle.