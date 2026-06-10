Broncos Face Unavoidable Question After Jaylen Waddle Trade

The Denver Broncos hope that they swung the pendulum in their favor with the blockbuster trade for Jaylen Waddle, who could help quarterback Bo Nix take his own game to another level this coming season.

Waddle brings a different dynamic to the receiving corps, one which the Broncos have reasonable facsimiles of but no true replacement for.

Because of that, Nix’s being limited this offseason is a potential cause for concern.

Bo Nix Set to Benefit From Broncos’ Jaylen Waddle Trade

ESPN’s Dan Graziano posed the question of whether the Broncos’ acquisition of Waddle will help “elevate” Nix to “another level” in what is the QB’s third NFL season.

The insider answered his own question, highlighting Waddle’s field-stretching ability.

“The Broncos feel justifiably confident in their roster, making few roster changes other than trading for Waddle, the former first-round wideout,” Graziano wrote on June 9. “Nix finished 15th in the league in QBR and 28th in yards per attempt last season. So, although he was obviously what the Broncos needed him to be, there’s clearly some room for improvement.

“Waddle could unlock more of Denver’s offense, as its receivers ranked 27th in yards per reception last season (11.7). If the addition works out, Nix could have the Broncos right back on the doorstep of the Super Bowl.”

Waddle, who turns 28 in November, had 910 yards and 6 touchdowns on 64 receptions during the 2025 regular season with the Miami Dolphins.

He would have ranked third, second, and tied for second, respectively, in Denver.

The Broncos’ offense finished the season ranked 10th overall and 14th in scoring. Adding Waddle could help the entire group as much as Nix, freeing his teammates up to make plays and creating cleaner looks for the QB.

Nix’s arm strength has been a source of consternation for years, despite evidence that he can sling it. This season should put to bed any discussion about his ability as a deep-ball passer.

Jaylen Waddle Looms Large for Fellow WRs

Waddle’s arrival is great news for Nix and the Broncos, but it will force his fellow wideouts to adjust.

Two-time Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton figures to maintain his perch as Nix’s top option, but he will undoubtedly have to surrender some targets to Waddle in the Broncos’ offense. The same goes for complementary options Marvin Mims, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin.

Mims has been candid about wondering how Waddle’s arrival will affect his role in Denver.

Mims is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a First Team All-Pro in 2024 as a returner. However, he is also entering the final year of his rookie contract without a defined role on offense.

Waddle will sap opportunities from Bryant and Franklin, too. But he cannot replace the two bigger-bodied targets. Mims has a similar skill set and, despite being slightly taller, is less experienced and proven as a receiver than his new teammate.

Broncos Made Signficant Investment

Much was made over the Broncos’ decision to surrender their first-round pick (along with selections in Rounds 3 and 4) in the 2026 draft to the Dolphins in the trade for Waddle.

Their investment goes deeper than that, though.

Waddle is beginning a three-year, $84.7 million contract extension this season. That puts him under team control through the 2028 season, but the deal also likely means that the Broncos are tied to him until their potential out during the 2028 offseason.

The Broncos did not acquire Waddle for him to be a one-year rental with the intent of flipping him next spring, if not at the deadline.

Still, they sacrificed flexibility on a few levels with the trade for the speedster.