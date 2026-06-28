Former Broncos Player Gets Honest About Bo Nix After ‘Needed’ Roster Change

The Denver Broncos will go as far as Bo Nix takes them. They found out as much in the AFC Championship Game in 2025, which Nix was forced to miss due to an ankle injury that required one surgery this offseason, leading to another.

His status was in question ahead of the offseason program. He ended it on a promising note for training camp in July.

That is key, because there is another level the Broncos need Nix to reach.

Bo Nix Gets Honest Message From Former Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay

During a segment, Denver Sports 104.3’s Zach Bye and former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay discussed a post on X from a fan account claiming doubts about Nix’s availability for the offseason program.

Both hosts downplayed that. Nix’s second procedure was unexpected. Still, he was always expected to be limited this spring after the first one to repair a broken bone in his ankle.

Lindsay noted Nix has already shown promising signs, but that more is expected in Year 3.

“I think the doubt that he’s not going to be ready for training camp, I don’t know where that’s coming from. If it’s even out there, somebody is making that up,” Lindsay told Bye during the segment on June 27, noting a recent excursion Nix took with several of his Broncos teammates. “He knows that he needs to be ready for camp. He will be ready for camp.”

However, Lindsay also let it be known that while “they’re doing some of the team bonding.” He added that he believes “Bo’s going to be ready to go.” However, the Broncos also need him to “take that next leap as a quarterback.”

Former Broncos offensive lineman and three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth, now also a host on 104.3, said on June 23 that he believes Nix must be calmer in the pocket.

He is also eager to see how new offensive coordinator Davis Webb calls games.

Jaylen Waddle Called ‘Missing’ Piece of Broncos’ Offense

The Broncos have not left it up to Nix alone to make the necessary progress to help them achieve their ultimate goal. That is winning a Super Bowl.

The Broncos’ trade for Jaylen Waddle looms large amid the expectations for Nix. Waddle turned heads during his first offseason program with Nix and the Broncos following his trade from the Miami Dolphins.

USA Today’s Nick Brinkerhoff ranked it third among the “best” moves of the 2026 offseason.

According to Brinkerhoff, Broncos head coach “Sean Payton’s offense was missing something” that Waddle brings to the table

“Denver needed to change that this offseason,” Brinkerhoff wrote on June 25. “Waddle fits that mold perfectly, giving Bo Nix an option that makes a living in the middle of the field. Given Waddle’s explosiveness and ability to make plays after the catch, he is the kind of receiver that the Broncos needed to open up the offense.”

Nix must stay healthy to take make Waddle’s addition count. There appears to be no reason for the Broncos to have any concerns in that regard. That is, as long as Nix avoids any setbacks with his previously balky ankle.