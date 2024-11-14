Former Broncos Coach Updates Status After Leaving Sean Payton’s Staff

Denver Broncos assistant head coach/special teams Mike Westhoff stepped down from his position on head coach Sean Payton’s staff on Tuesday, November 12 amid vision-related health issues.

Westhoff first experienced the issue roughly two weeks ago. Symptoms returned, leading to a consultation with doctors and the decision to step down.

In his first comments since the announcement, Westhoff showed gratitude.

“I want to thank everyone for the well wishes,” Westhoff posted on X on November 13. “I want to assure you I’m ok, my body gave me a warning this week and I had to listen and put my health first. #BroncosCountry is amazing..thank you!”

Payton, who was also Westhoff’s boss with the New Orleans Saints, spoke about what led to the decision.

“I think over the last two, two and a half weeks, he started having some blurriness in one of his eyes. Of course, he didn’t say anything initially. He’s kind of a tough sucker. And this has progressively been concerning to him. So after the game, we went through some scans, went through quite a bit of medical work, and he felt – as well as the medical team – that it was in his best interest to step away,” Payton told reporters on November 13.

“There’s a stress level, obviously, that … can take its toll, and certainly, at his age and with the condition. So I know he’s gotten the treatment that he’s needed, and they’ll continue to monitor that.”

Sean Payton Makes Hall of Fame Case for Mike Westhoff

Westhoff, who turns 77 years old in January, has more than 40 years of coaching experience, including 30-plus years in the NFL.

The Broncos HC believes that, if any assistant deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame, it is Westhoff.

“I would say this – because I didn’t know him. I always knew of him, and we hired him mid-season in New Orleans. But it’s not often that assistant coaches get into the Hall of Fame. And I’m not – I’m just saying, if there was, he’s one of those top special team coordinators.”

Westhoff’s resume also includes stops with the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets.

His resume is strong.

“In 2023, Westhoff helped oversee a special teams unit that ranked near the top of the league in multiple categories, including punt return average (16.3, 1st), punt return average against (6.3, 2nd), kickoff return average (24.9, 8th) and kickoff return average against (21.5, 9th). Westhoff also helped kick returner Marvin Mims Jr. flourish in his rookie year, averaging 16.4 yards per punt return and 26.5 yards per kickoff return to be named an Associated Press second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler,” Westhoff’s bio on Broncos.com reads.

“In Westhoff’s two seasons in New Orleans, the Saints’ special teams ranked fourth in the NFL in fewest punt return yards allowed (309) while posting the seventh-highest kickoff return average (23.5) and field goal percentage (89.4). New Orleans was also 1-of-11 teams in the two-year span to record a kickoff return for touchdown.”

Sean Payton, Broncos Have Dealt With Similar Situation

Westhoff was more consultant than coordinator with the Broncos, who will continue to have Ben Kotwica run the unit.

This is also not the first time the Broncos have had to navigate a situation like this.

“Westhoff is second Broncos’ assistant coach to take leave during the season for medical reasons,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X on November 12. “Last month, pass-game coordinator Zach Grossi took time off to deal with cancer. Grossi is progressing well through his treatments and remains in close communication with the team.”