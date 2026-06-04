Broncos’ Former 2nd-Round Pick Could Reach ‘True Potential’ With Trade

It’s easy to look at what has gone wrong with the Denver Broncos wide receivers — meaning essentially everyone but Courtland Sutton — over the last 2 seasons and think of an easy fix that already exists on the roster.

That fix? The Broncos could have just played 2023 2nd round pick Marvin Mims more. In the process, they probably could have turned the 2-time NFL All-Pro and 2-time Pro Bowl return specialist Marvin Mims into a true WR2 option.

Instead, headed into the final season of his 4-year, $6.06 million rookie contract, Mims seems almost more valuable as a trade chip – something Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton pointed out when he called Mims the “1 player on the roster who needs to be traded before the season.”

Mims’ predicted exit seemed to be ushered along even quicker with the addition of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle after the Broncos traded a 2026 1st round pick for him earlier this offseason.

“With a fully healthy Denver Broncos wide receiver room, Marvin Mims Jr. won’t be able to showcase his true potential as an offensive playmaker,” Moton wrote. ” … In the final year of his deal, Mims should want to go elsewhere before his 2027 free-agency bid, and the Broncos should accommodate him. As an All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl special teamer, who had 39 catches for 509 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, Mims has trade value.” Mims has been nothing short of a valued playmaker in his 1st 3 seasons — he’s averaged 1,336 all-purpose yards each season, scored 8 total touchdowns, and only missed 3 games due to injuries. Mims has at least 1,100 all-purpose yards each season and a career-high 1,510 all-purpose yards in 2025.

NFC East Team Could Put Marvin Mims to Work Riggo’s Rag’s Dean Jones thinks the Washington Commanders could be that perfect fit for Mims — 1 of the NFL’s most wide receiver-needy teams. “Marvin Mims Jr. might not be a highly touted name in comparison to others,” Jones wrote. “Even so, there is a lot to like about his skill set within David Blough’s concepts. Mims is electric and explosive with the football in his hands, making things happen after the catch. But with the Denver Broncos having a surplus of playmakers, someone will have to make way.”

Longtime Trade Rumors Surrounding Marvin Mims

This isn’t the 1st time Mims has seen his name tied to trade rumors — such is the state of the now-talented Broncos wide receivers room.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put Mims at the top of his list of potential trade candidates just 2 months out from the start of training camp.

“A talented playmaker who’s flashed at times, Mims could bring his explosiveness to another team given what Denver has done this offseason,” Locker wrote on May 20. “Despite being a second-round pick three years ago, Mims has yet to fully realize his home-run-hitting potential. Throughout his career, he’s produced a 70.7 PFF receiving grade with 1.71 yards per route run. Where Mims has been at his best is on deep passes, earning a 94.3 receiving mark.”