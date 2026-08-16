Broncos WR Tops List of NFL’s ‘Biggest Winners’ After Preseason Opener

The Denver Broncos aren’t going anywhere this season without Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle leading the way at wide receiver, and we got a small glimpse of that in a 27-7 preseason blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons.

With Waddle sitting out, Sutton put on a show. To the point that CBS Sports NFL reporters John Breech and Zachary Pereles put him at the very top of their list of the NFL’s “Biggest Winners” following Week 1 of the preseason.

From CBS Sports: “Courtland Sutton set the tone Friday evening, and apparently, the word got around: Let’s make some highlights. Sutton ‘Mossed’ Falcons defensive back Mike Hughes on the opening possession and made a ridiculous one-handed snag on the next drive. Overall, he finished with three catches for 60 yards in very limited action. Sutton’s size, strength and contested-catch ability are going to be great complements to trade acquisition Jaylen Waddle, whose game is more based on speed, verticality and yards after the catch. Bo Nix (who, like Waddle, didn’t play Friday night) is going to love having both on the field together.”

Reports of Sutton’s Demise Greatly Exaggerated

Anyone paying attention to the Broncos through training camp knows that the biggest storyline has been the play of 2nd-year wide receiver Pat Bryant — to the point there was buzz he might even start to take some targets from Sutton in the long run.

Bryant had 35 receptions for 412 yards and 1 touchdown as a rookie but saw injuries derail his season down the stretch.

Sutton may have been paying attention, which doesn’t mean Bryant still doesn’t have a good case for WR3.

“Pat Bryant is taking over training camp,” David Talks Broncos said on his official YouTube channel on August 6. “He’s been taking over that WR1 role for Courtland Sutton as he’s been having his vet days

“The team is grooming (Bryant) to transition into the X role for Courtland Sutton,” ESPN’s Zain Dhanani wrote on his official X account on August 5. “Take: I’ve said this since May — there’s always a chance Sutton takes a step back, turns an ankle, etc to open the door for Pat Bryant. Non-zero chance he takes over the X at some point this season.”

“Pat Bryant makes plays every damn day,” Broncos reporter Ryan Edwards wrote on his official X account on August 6. “Clear WR3 to me.”

“It’ll be easy to create his role,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on August 3.

Broncos WRs Headed for Intense Competition

The Broncos offense might finally find the form head coach Sean Payton has been building toward over his 1st 3 seasons, and the wide receivers are at the heart of that.

With Sutton and Jaylen Waddle the clear WR1A and WR1B, the competition to be WR2/Wr3 boils down to Bryant, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey all neck and neck.

Mims, a 2-time NFL All-Pro return specialist, is currently listed as the 3rd starter on the unofficial depth chart.

Sutton, who will turn 31 in October, is coming off consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and signed a 4-year, $92 million contract extension before the 2025 season.