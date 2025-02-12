Trade Proposal Brings Broncos Projected $69 Million WR

It’s not totally clear how badly the bridge got burned between New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and his employer over the last season, but we know things aren’t great.

That’s what happens when you put one of the NFL’s great young wide receivers next to the dumpster fire that’s been the Aaron Rodgers experience with the Jets, with Wilson burned by those flames more than any other player on the roster.

Like, for example, when Rodgers bullied the team into trading for his friend and veteran wide receiver Davante Adams in 2024 — a perceived slight to Wilson if not an outright slap in the face.

Now, headed into his fourth season, an unhappy Wilson might be looking for a new home, and that could be with the Denver Broncos via a trade.

While the price might be high — likely the Broncos’ first round pick (No. 20 overall) in the 2025 NFL draft — it could be worth it in a straight up trade. A rookie isn’t a guarantee. Wilson is in the prime of his career and about as much of a lock as it gets.

From the DNVR Broncos Podcast: “If you think the Broncos were bad at quarterback before (Bo) Nix, the Jets were worse. (Wilson) was getting 1,000 yards with awful quarterback plays in a combination of three years and still gets 1,000 yards this guy is special. He can absolutely be an elite WR in the NFL.”

Wilson is Great WR in Terrible Situation

Wilson, who is just 24 years old, has been one of the NFL’s most dynamic wide receivers over his first 3 seasons despite playing on one of the NFL’s worst teams and has over 1,000 receiving yards all 3 seasons.

A heated argument between Wilson and Rodgers during training camp kicked off what was another disastrous season in New York, where they went 5-12 and have gone 19-32 in Wilson’s 3 seasons.

The Jets’ streak of 14 seasons without a postseason berth is also the longest in North American professional sports and even with a new head coach in Aaron Glenn — a former defensive coordinator — there’s little guarantee things are going to get better. After all, the team is still owned by Woody Johnson.