Struggling NFC East Franchise Signs ‘Dirty Work’ Broncos Veteran WR

Few teams in the NFL have needs across the board like the New York Giants, who enter the 2025 season with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen both on the hottest of seats after a series of disastrous personnel moves over the last few years.

While the Giants pretty much need help at every position, they’re perhaps most desperate at the skill positions and added veteran Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey on a 1-year free agent contract on March 21, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Giants are signing former Broncos WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal, per source,” Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Humphrey is coming off career highs of 31 receptions for 293 yards for the Broncos in 2024 and has played in every game for Denver over the last 2 seasons. He’s also the rare wide receiver who can impact a game without necessarily having to catch the ball.

“A person requested I put together a cutup of Lil‘Jordan Humphrey‘s dirty work plays that go unnoticed throughout the season, so that is exactly what I did,” Frankie Abbott wrote on his official X account in November 2024. “So sit back, relax, and enjoy nearly 4 minutes of LJH being a demon in the run/screen game and one of Denver’s best YAC WRs.”

According to Denver 9 News Broncos reporter Mike Klis, Humphrey picked the Giants over an offer to stay with the Broncos.

“Now former Broncos WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey is signing 1-yr deal with Giants,” Klis wrote on his official X account. “Denver did make him offer to return for 3rd season. Humphrey agent Jimmy Gould: ‘A lotta love and respect for Sean (Payton) and Broncos. This is about future opportunity and we felt Giants offered more.’ “

Humphrey Went From Undrafted to Lengthy NFL Career

Humphrey, 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, saw his pro football career get off to a rough start when he left the University of Texas with one year of eligibility remaining after catching 86 passes for 1,176 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2018 but ran a disastrous, 4.75-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

After Humphrey wasn’t picked in the 2019 NFL draft, he made the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and played 3 seasons for current Broncos head coach Sean Payton before playing one season for the New England Patriots in 2022.

Humphrey has made 15 of his 23 career starts over the last 2 seasons with the Broncos and played a career high 50 percent of his team’s offensive snaps in 2024.

Broncos Could Add Wide Receiver in First Round

While the Broncos have their most pressing need on offense at running back and are staring down an NFL draft with the most depth at the position in recent memory, that might not be the direction Denver goes with the No. 20 overall pick. That’s because both of the running backs with first round grades will likely be off the board in Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.

That could mean a wide receiver in the first round — ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicts the Broncos will select All-American Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in his latest mock draft.