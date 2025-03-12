Broncos Add $8 Million Special Teams Standout in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos haven’t done anything truly flashy in free agency in 2025. That’s mostly because they don’t really have that option with limited salary cap space and a looming $33.2 million in dead cap money.

What they have done is build out their roster with a series of calculated risks. Modest deals for players who have been standouts but have dealt with injuries in recent seasons like linebacker Dre Greenlaw (3 years, $35 million) and former NFL All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga (3 years, $45 million).

Another thing the Broncos and head coach Sean Payton understand is they can’t have a truly elite team without standout special teams play. Which is why they signed Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and special teams standout Trent Sherfield to a 2-year, $8 million contract on March 11, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Sherfield won’t just be counted on to play special teams. He’ll also be counted on to add much-needed depth at the wide receiver position, where only Courtland Sutton remains a proven asset although there’s plenty of promise with second-year wide receiver Devaughn Vele and third-year wide receiver Marvin Mims, who is already a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 2-time Pro Bowler as a return specialist.

Consistent Grind Pays Off for Sherfield

Making it in the NFL has been an uphill battle for Sherfield, 6-foot and 203 pounds, who went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2018 and is now on his sixth team in 8 seasons.

Sherfield broke into the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and spent his first 3 seasons there before playing one season each with the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Vikings.

While Sherfield has only played more than half of his team’s offensive snaps once — with the Dolphins in 2022 — he’s played close to half or more of his team’s special teams snaps 5 seasons and had 8 special teams tackles in 2024.

Sherfield also had a career high 30 receptions for 417 yards and 2 touchdowns with the Dolphins in 2022.

Landing with the Broncos represents a massive payday for Sherfield, who will make as much in 2 years with the Broncos ($8 million) as he earned in his first 7 NFL seasons combined ($8.8 million).

Broncos Likely Turning Focus to NFL Draft

There’s a good chance that Greenlaw and Hufanga represent the 2 big swings the Broncos are going to take in free agency during the 2025 cycle. That means they can turn their attention to the 2025 NFL draft.

The Broncos addressed their 2 glaring position needs on the defensive side of the ball with Greenlaw and Hufanga and now can turn to addressing their 2 glaring position needs on offense at running back and tight end.

PFF’s latest mock draft has the Broncos taking Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round. In 2023, Loveland earned All-Big Ten honors with 45 receptions for 659 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 15 games, including 3 receptions for 64 yards in the national championship game against Washington. PFF’s Max Chadwick ranked Loveland as the nation’s top collegiate tight end headed into the 2024 season.

The Athletic’s latest mock draft has the Broncos taking 2-time All-American and North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with the No. 20 overall pick. Hampton rushed for over 1,500 yards each of the last 2 seasons while scoring 30 touchdowns and averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He also had 73 receptions for 595 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in that stretch.