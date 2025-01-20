Hi, Subscriber

Broncos’ Repeat Offender Gets Bad News Amid Uncertain Future

Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
Getty
Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints.

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams’ rookie contract, worth $8.8 million over four years, expires when the 2024 league year ends. After a season that saw him open as the starter but finish as the Broncos’ RB3, his return seems unlikely.

As if that uncertainty was not enough, Williams also heard from the NFL and the message left Williams with lighter pockets after their AFC Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

He was not the only Broncos player who got tagged, either.

“From playoff game vs Bills: Broncos RB Javonte Williams was fined a whopping $45,020 for use of helmet (not his first such offense),” 9News’ Mike Klis reported in a post on X on January 18. “ILB Justin Strnad fined $7,250 for hip-drop tackle.”

 

It is an unfortunate development for Williams as he enters foreign territory as an unrestricted free agent, barring a late development that leads to a new contract.

Over The Cap projects the Broncos to have $35.7 million when the offseason gets underway.

That is enough to bring Williams back along with some other fringe moves. But the Broncos already have four other running backs under contract. Among them are rookies Audric Estime, a fifth-round pick in 2024, and UDFA Blake Watson.

That is in addition to young veterans Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie, both of whom are smaller scatback-types.

Williams, 24, averaged 3.7 yards per attempt for the Broncos during the regular season.

It was a slight improvement over this 2023 mark, but it was still the second-worst mark of his career. The Broncos selected Williams with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2021 draft. He tore multiple knee ligaments after rushing for over 900 yards and has not been the same player.

Hit on Bills CB Potential Reason for Broncos RB Javonte Williams’ Fine

Bo Nix, Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

GettyBo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos hands off the ball to teammate Javonte Williams #33 against the Buffalo Bills.

Williams had seven carries for 29 yards during the contest. He also caught two passes for 14 yards. It is unclear which touch drew the fine. He did lower his helmet during a carry before making helmet-to-helmet contact with Taron Johnson, injuring the Bills cornerback.

Williams’ fine from the Broncos’ loss is in line with what Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith received for his hit on Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee during the NFC Wild Card.

Smith is also a repeat offender, which is why several players received smaller penalties.

Bills Players Fined After Wild Card

Pat Surtain II, Mack Hollins, Denver Broncos

GettyMack Hollins #13 of the Buffalo Bills is called for unsportsmanlike conduct on this play as Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos.

Two Bills players received fines for their actions during the AFC Wildcard, which the Bills won 31-7. Johnson was among them. Like Williams, Johnson was fined for impermissible use of helmet.

His penalty was smaller though.

“Bills WR Mack Hollins fined $11,255 for taunting,” Klis said in a separate post. “CB Taron Johnson fined $14,305 for use of helmet.”

According to Spotrac, the NFL dished out 17 fines as a result of player actions during the AFC and NFC Wild Cards. Williams and Smith’s were the highest. Third place was Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

He is another repeat offender and was fined $20, 555 for impermissible use of helmet.

Broncos players had 23 fines levied against them, including Williams. The total bill for the infractions came out to $273,069.

Among the repeat offenders were edge defender Jonathon Cooper, who was fined in Weeks 13 (roughing the passer) and 16 (horse-collar tackle), and safety Brandon Jones. Jones was fined three times; once in Week 1 (facemask) and twice in Week 16 (hip drop and late hit).

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

