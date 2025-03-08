Broncos QB Zach Wilson Linked to Potential Starting Opportunity

Zach Wilson went from potentially having a chance to be the Denver Broncos starting quarterback to operating as their emergency third quarterback throughout the 2024 season behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham.

Wilson is a free agent this offseason and is expected to explore his options.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft by the New York Jets, Wilson’s next starting opportunity could be as a placeholder for the No. 1 pick in 2025.

“I do expect the Tennessee Titans to snag a veteran quarterback in this market. They’re gauging that interest right now, over the weekend, planning for free agency,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on “NFL Live” on March 7. “I don’t sense that it’ll be that top-of-market, Sam Darnold-type player. It could be a mid-tier-type option. Maybe even like a Zach Wilson-type player, who’s been a backup, who’s still got some upside they could bring in.”

Wilson has completed 57% of his passes for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 12-21 record in his career. The Broncos acquired him in a trade with the Jets three days before the 2024 draft in which they selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick.

Wilson could get a chance to beat the Broncos, who will host the Titans at some point during the 2025 season.

Zach Wilson Could Mentor No. 1 Pick as Titans QB1

Tennessee holds the No. 1 pick in 2025 and still has 2023 second-rounder Will Levis. The incoming class remains without a consensus top option, but quarterbacks are always in.

This class features two – Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward – consensus projected first-rounders. A third, Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss, has entered the fray. But Ward could end up as Wilson’s teammate in 2025.

“Most people around the league still do expect that Miami quarterback Cam Ward will be firmly on Tennessee’s radar and could be the pick at No. 1,” Fowler said. “If you do that, they just need somebody to hold down the fort for a year. They don’t feel like they’re in contention, playoff-style right now. They got a year or two to build this thing.”

Wilson backed up the final QB taken in the first round in 2024 in Nix.

He could go on to back up the first one off the board in 2025. Still, the allure of possibly starting for the Titans out of the gates could be appealing enough for Wilson to leave the Broncos.

Broncos Could Replace Zach Wilson With Fellow Ex-No. 2 Pick

Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not mince words about the significance of finding a backup for Nix this offseason.

Wilson and Stidham are both free agents.

DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens downplayed the idea of Payton reuniting with pending Cleveland Browns free agent Jameis Winston. Payton coached Winston with the New Orleans Saints in 2020 and 2021.

“I would be *shocked* if the Broncos sign Jameis Winston in free agency,” Stevens posted on X on March 6.

The Broncos could replace Wilson with another former No. 2 pick.

9News’ Mike Klis listed eight options the Broncos could pursue to replace Stidham and Wilson behind Nix. Klis listed pending Washington Commanders free agent Marcus Mariota in the No.1 slot. Mariota was the No. 2 pick behind Winston in 2015.

“Mariota was outstanding in two games off the bench last year, including a second-half performance against the Cowboys in the season finale in which he completed 15 of 18 for 161 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, plus ran for 56 yards and a touchdown off just 5 carries,” Klis wrote on March 3. “Would complement Nix well.”