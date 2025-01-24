Russell Wilson Sends Clear Message About Broncos HC Sean Payton Amid Good News

Russell Wilson landed on his feet with the Pittsburgh Steelers after his release from the Denver Broncos during the 2024 offseason, and he is grateful to head coach Mike Tomlin for helping him do that.

Wilson said as much, mentioning Tomlin in the same breath as former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as “great coaches.”

However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton was notably absent from that list.

“I’ve been fortunate to play for two really special coaches in terms of men and how they think, and how they process the game,” Wilson told Pat McAfee on “The Pat McAfee Show” on January 22. “Obviously, Coach Pete Carroll and, obviously, Coach Mike Tomlin are really unique individuals in how they lead and motivate. I think they’re culture Builders.”

Wilson’s view on Payton, who has as many Super Bowl wins as Carrol and Tomlin, seems clear.

Payton and Wilson clashed, resulting in the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback being benched for the final two games of the 2023 season. Payton and the Broncos cut Wilson before Year 1 of the latter’s five-year, $245 million contract during the 2024 offseason.

The head coach downplayed the difficulty of the decision despite the historic $85 million dead cap hit the Broncos incurred.

Ex-Broncos QB Russell Wilson Shares Good News About Future With Steelers

Wilson signed a one-year, $1.2 million pact with the Broncos. He seemed destined to re-up with the Steelers this offseason. But a four-game losing streak to end the regular season led to a loss to the division rival Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card, putting that in doubt.

Wilson says he and the Steelers have already held preliminary discussions about a new deal.

Nothing is imminent. Wilson also suggested it could depend on which direction Tomlin and Steelers general manager Omar Khan wanted to take the roster.

He praised the work they have already done in that regard.

“We have been starting to talk a little bit, obviously, and we’ve had our meetings and everything else, and kind of just getting into it,” Wilson said. “I think that it’s an exciting time, I think, obviously, to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and the opportunity of what we can do.

“Omar and Coach Tomlin, man. Just, I really love those guys and who they are, and the team that they put together, and the team that we can put together. And so I think that’s a big part of it.”

Wilson had 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions on 63.7% completion in 2024.

He started 11 games – 12 including the postseason – after a calf injury sidelined him in the preseason. Moreover, Wilson believes returning to Pittsburgh would be good for himself and the Steelers’ offense. Wilson only had one season under Payton with the Broncos.

Russell Wilson Clears Air About Rumored Friction With Steelers OC

“Anytime you go into any offense, I think always that first year, second year, third year – those years together always make a difference and grow, I think. You think about some of the all-time great guys – guys like Tom Brady and guys like, obviously, Peyton Manning – they’ve been in systems for a little while. I think that always helps too,” Wilson said. “I got a lot of respect for Arthur. Who he is as a teacher, as a coach, and a competitor as well. We spend a lot of time on Fridays together, and all that.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity of being in Pittsburgh, hopefully, longer. And just, like I said, I’m always trusting God in the process.”

Wilson’s comments on Smith are notable amid reports of friction between the two.

“Oh, yeah. I like Arthur,” Wilson told McAfee. “Anytime you lose a game or two, or whatever goes on, people always try to tear things down. I think Arthur is just a great coach. I think, obviously, he has been a head coach. And we love trying to find ways to compete every day and just get better. So, he’s a great coach.”

Wilson has avoided deriding Payton or his time with the Broncos in the past. But he has also spoken about feeling revitalized in Pittsburgh.

His latest comments underscore the disconnect that existed with Payton on the Broncos.