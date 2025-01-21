Former $49 Million Broncos QB Gets Bad News After Season Ends

The Denver Broncos navigated a tight salary cap situation in 2024 thanks to their decision to cut former starting quarterback Russell Wilson last offseason. They incurred an $85 million dead cap hit as Wilson was set to begin a five-year, $245 million contract.

They are not out of the woods yet, though. The Broncos still owe another $35 million in dead salary for cutting Wilson which counts against their books in 2025.

For Wilson, his storybook turnaround ended in disappointment and could soon face another.

“This will be the third time in the past four years the Steelers head into the offseason with uncertainty at quarterback. That Mike Tomlin noted it coincides with the Steelers being eliminated in the first round of the postseason three of the past four years should foreshadow that another change is coming,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac wrote on January 18. “When Wilson and the Steelers agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum contract in March, it was done so with both sides intending to sign a longer deal after the season.

“With the way the season ended with five consecutive losses and a disconnect existing with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, that deal might not materialize.”

Russ up 🔝 to George#PITvsBAL on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/JWtVqqXTH4 — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2025

Wilson signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers in free agency, a far cry from the $49 million annual average he would have seen with the Broncos. He threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions during the 2024 regular season.

Over The Cap gave him a $15.7 million valuation.

Russell Wilson’s Late-Season Collapse Harkens Back to Broncos Days

Wilson started the season 6-1 after overcoming a calf injury that sidelined him for the first six weeks. However, Wilson and the Steelers lost five straight to end the regular season and lost to their AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in the Wild Card.

Wilson showed many of the issues that plagued him in Denver, leaving his future in doubt.

Wilson completed 68.9% of his passes for 270 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions versus the Ravens. He also took 4 sacks, including on the final drive, and the Steelers lost 14-28.

“Wilson was brought here to help end the playoff victory drought, and it didn’t happen,” Dulcac wrote. “Bringing in another veteran quarterback does not make sense. That’s why Fields, in all likelihood, will be given the job. He’s only 25, and he showed big development from his stay in Chicago.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has spoken about sacks being on the quarterback.

Sean Payton, on Bo Nix not being sacked in the last two games and the dispersal of credit between Nix and the pass protection: "Probably a little of both. I think the sack statistic, by and large, is more a quarterback statistic than an offensive line statistic. …" pic.twitter.com/Eye47rUy1n — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 30, 2024

Wilson’s sack rate in 2024 was lower than either of his two seasons with the Broncos, per Pro Football Reference. It was still the fifth-highest mark of his career and the ninth-highest mark in the NFL in 2024.

Broncos QB Room in Flux Again

Bo Nix is entrenched as the Broncos starting quarterback. But there are significant questions behind him. Both Jarrett Stidham – QB2 during the 2024 season – and Zach Wilson are free agents

The Broncos acquired Wilson from the New York Jets in a trade before the draft.

With Nix’s emergence, Wilson was relegated to QB3, unable to usurp Stidham in the pecking order. That could lead to the latter returning while Wilson explores other options.

“The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft was inactive as an emergency quarterback for all 18 games. Would expect Wilson to hit the market searching a better play-time opportunity than there is behind Nix in Denver,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on January 15.

“Stidham figures to be more amenable to sticking around as Nix’s backup. He got in three mop-up games this season, handing the ball off or taking a knee with 14 total snaps. Stidham likes Denver and loved the quarterback room with Nix, Wilson and QB coach Davis Webb this year. He was a backup for $5 million the past two seasons with Denver.”

Wilson should have options in free agency if he does not want to return or is not offered a deal.

Stidham lamented losing out to Nix for the QB1 job, so he too could explore potential opportunities for more playing time.