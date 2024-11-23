Buccaneers Could Upgrade at Backup QB With Former First Round PIck

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have created a template for NFL teams looking for bargain quarterbacks with what they’ve done in 2024, when they locked down a former NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion in Russell Wilson and a former first round pick in Justin Fields for a combined $4.4 million.

Because the Steelers are 8-3 and in first place in the NFL North with their Dollar General Duo of quarterbacks, you can be assured that their way of doing things will no doubt be copied — or attempt to be copied — by a good chunk of the NFL in 2025.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t be able to match the total savings the Steelers have encompassed, they might be able to make a splash by signing former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones as the backup quarterback to Baker Mayfield in 2025.

It would be a massive — and inexpensive — upgrade at the most important position on the field. Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, was released by the Giants on November 22 after going 24-44-1 as a starter over 6 seasons.

Jones Will Be Radioactive Until Clearing Waivers

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero did a deft job of explaining Jones’ contract situation moving forward after he signed a 4-year, $160 million contract extension in March 2023.

“There’s no adjustment to Daniel Jones’ contract as part of his release,” Pelissero wrote as part of a series of posts on his official X account. “Like all veterans after the trade deadline, Jones is subject to waivers, so any team claiming him would be responsible for the remaining ($11.83 million) he’s guaranteed in 2024, making a claim highly unlikely.

“Releasing him now means the #Giants will take the full $22.21 million dead cap hit in 2025. Jones would’ve counted $41.605M against the cap if he were on the roster, so they save $19.395M in 2025 cap space (plus $30.5M cash) and Jones is off the books in 2026.”

Jones can be signed after he clears waivers on Monday, November 25.

“Next season is one thing, but once Jones clears waivers as expected, the veteran quarterback is available for any team to sign for the remainder of the 2024 season, likely for a prorated base salary at the league’s minimum,” NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton wrote on November 22. “There is also an added bonus for the team that signs Jones, provided he leaves for free agency in 2025: that team would be in position to get potential compensatory pick credit depending on the next contract he signs.”

Buccaneers Can’t Afford to Risk Season on Trask

Kyle Trask has served as the Buccaneers’ backup quarterback since he was drafted in the second round (No. 64 overall) out of Florida in the 2021 NFL draft, but has shown little to prove he could step in and be a serviceable fill-in for Mayfield, who signed a 3-year, $100 million contract in March 2024.

Should the Buccaneers make a playoff run in 2024, it would be worth it to sign Jones and have him as an insurance policy down the stretch if Mayfield, who his playing some of the best football of his career, were to go down with an injury.