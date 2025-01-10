Lions Cap Off Historic Year with 6 All-Pro Selections

Six players from the Detroit Lions have been named to the 2024 NFL All-Pro Team. Four of those players have earned First-Team honors. The selections highlight the Lions’ impressive season and the individual performances that helped define their success. This marks another milestone in Detroit’s transformation into one of the NFL’s most elite teams under head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

A Pride of Lions Earn First Team Honors

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown led the way for Detroit’s First-Team honorees. St. Brown, an All-Pro for the second straight year, became just the third player in NFL history to record at least 115 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns in consecutive seasons. His consistency and ability to step up in clutch moments made him the centerpiece of Detroit’s high-powered offense.

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell also earned his second consecutive All-Pro selection. Sewell was a stalwart on the offensive line, allowing just one sack all year and providing elite protection for Detroit’s offense. His ability to dominate both in pass protection and the run-game continues to set the tone for the Lions’ success in the trenches.

Safety Kerby Joseph made the First Team after leading the NFL in interceptions and recording a career-high 83 tackles. Known for his playmaking ability and knack for creating turnovers, Joseph emerged as one of the league’s most impactful safeties.

Punter Jack Fox rounded out Detroit’s First-Team selections. Fox set a new NFL record for net punting average with a remarkable 46.2-yard mark. His ability to pin opponents deep in their own territory made him one of the most valuable specialists in the league.

Second Team Selections Highlight Lions’ Deep Roster

On the Second Team, Kalif Raymond was recognized for his electrifying performance as a punt returner. Raymond’s explosiveness and knack for finding open lanes made him a constant threat on special teams. Raymond has established himself as a reliable weapon in the return game. His contributions not only provided the Lions with favorable field position but also energized the team in critical moments.

Center Frank Ragnow earned a Second Team nod for his outstanding work anchoring the Lions’ offensive line. Ragnow’s veteran leadership and physicality were pivotal. Providing protection for quarterback Jared Goff and opening lanes for the running game, his consistency remains a hallmark of Detroit’s success.

A Season to Remember in Detroit

The honors reflect the vision of Campbell and Holmes, who have built a balanced roster of established veterans and emerging stars. These individual accolades not only highlight Detroit’s talent but also reinforce their position as a contender in the NFC.

Detroit’s success on both sides of the ball, combined with their strong special teams performance, showcases the complete nature of this team. With a core of All-Pro talent leading the way, the Lions appear poised for sustained success. They are well-positioned to compete for championships in the seasons to come.