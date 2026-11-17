The Detroit Lions will be without All-Pro defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the 2026 NFL campaign. Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that multiple times Tuesday morning, including in his press conference.

It’s a huge blow to Detroit’s chances to go on a 2026-27 Super Bowl run. But it’s just the latest in the poor injury luck the Lions have experienced on defense over recent years.

Hutchinson also sustained a season-ending injury in 2024. The Lions lost Alim McNeill at the end of that campaign as well.

Last season, safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph both finished the year on injured reserve. Branch returned in October, and Joseph might be back this Sunday — one week after losing Hutchinson.

Of course, the Lions just lost All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell with no timeline to return from a very scary injury as well.

On Tuesday, Campbell received multiple questions on the team’s defensive stars going through serious injuries at different times the past few years. Campbell wasn’t shy about explaining how frustrating that has been to experience.

“I think there’s times where, if you aren’t careful, you lay in bed at night, and you start to think of all the what ifs,” said Campbell. “And at some point, you just become a miserable piece of [expletive].”

But while offering that brief glimpse of outright honesty, Campbell quickly stressed how much he and his team don’t dwell at those “what ifs.”

“And I’m not going to do it. We’re not doing it. I refuse to look at it that way,” added Campbell. “Does it stink? Yea, it sure did in the moment.

“It’s time to move on. We have to.”

Dan Campbell Calls for Lions to ‘Pick Up the Slack’ Without Aidan Hutchinson

Campbell confirmed Hutchinson’s torn ACL Tuesday and suggested the defensive end could have another ligaments injured in his knee. That could leave the Lions without the star pass rusher for the next year.

While extremely unfortunately, the Lions have experience with overcoming injuries. Really, every NFL team does, but Detroit’s defense has dealt with some really serious absences since emerging as a Super Bowl contender in 2023.

The Lions head coach stressed they will aim to overcome Hutchinson’s ACL tear.

“What has happened with Jack Campbell, and with Hutch now, will not be in vain. We can’t allow it to,” said Campbell. “They got us to this point.

“So what are we going to do about it? Are we just going to let it go to waste? Or we going to do something and pick up the slack.”