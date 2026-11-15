Lions Star Makes Honest Admission About Aidan Hutchinson Injury

The Detroit Lions lost star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson for what is expected to be the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. While Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury in 2024 that ended up hurting the Lions’ chances of making a postseason run, defensive tackle Alim McNeill does not see the same thing happening this season.

McNeill said after the Lions’ Week 10 win over the New England Patriots that the team is more talented on the defensive line this time around.

“It’s completely different,” McNeill told reporters. “We went, what, 15-2? So we had a good year. This d-line is different. This defense is a lot different. I feel like it’s equipped a lot differently.”

Brad Galli tweeted that McNeill is not saying Hutchinson is not a tough loss. But he feels they are more equipped this year than in previous seasons.

“Hutch is Hutch,” he said with praise towards his teammate. “We have the pieces, and the puzzle pieces to put in the game to try and create that production. But I think this is a way different equipped d-line.”

The defensive line being better starts with McNeill, who already hit a career-high in sacks.

Detroit Lions Have Stronger Defensive Line in 2026 Than Last Time They Lost Aidan Hutchinson

McNeill entered the season with a career-high five sacks. He is up to 6.5 sacks after taking down the quarterback in the Lions’ Week 10 win. His quarterback hits are also a career-high, per Lions PR.

“Alim McNeill has established a career high in QB hits (11) this season. His 6.5 sacks are the 10th-most an interior DL has had in a season for Detroit, and his six games with 1.0+ sack tie for the sixth-most,” the account tweeted.

McNeill suffered a season-ending injury in 2024. He was not quite himself in 2025. Now, he is leading the defensive line without Hutchinson.

Lions Need Defensive Line to Step Up

Head coach Dan Campbell challenged the entire defensive line to step up after the game. He included McNeill, but it is mostly the rest of the room that needs to step up.

They added D.J. Wonnum in free agency, and he is having a strong year. Detroit also drafted Derrick Moore in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The rookie has four sacks in the past two games. He stepped up the most with Hutchinson out against New England.

The team is also leaning on rookie Skyler Gil-Howard. He has been a revelation in his first season as a pass rusher. With Tyleik Williams helping as a run-stopper, the line is deeper than in past years. Now, the question is whether they can survive without Hutchinson. They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. That will be the first game without Hutchinson.