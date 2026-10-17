Lions Get Reminder of Unfortunate Free Agency Mistake During Bye Week

The Detroit Lions made a smart decision with edge rusher D.J. Wonnum in NFL free agency this past offseason. But it doesn’t appear the Lions were equally intelligent on whether or not to bring back veteran cornerback Amik Robertson.

Through five games this season, Robertson has become a very reliable starter for the Washington Commanders. He has posted 33 combined tackles and a league-high eight pass defenses. Robertson has also forced a fumble.

On Saturday, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the veteran cornerback the biggest surprise for the Commanders early this campaign.

“Cornerback Amik Robertson wasn’t exactly an unknown commodity before joining the Washington Commanders this past offseason. He developed into a starter with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent his last two seasons as a part-time starter and significant contributor in Detroit,” wrote Knox.

“However, Robertson wasn’t exactly viewed as a marquee addition. The 28-year-old signed a two-year, $15 million contract that he already appears to be outperforming.”

Unfortunately for the Lions, Knox’s analysis works as a reminder that Detroit could be getting that production in its beleaguered secondary.

“Robertson has been one of the brightest spots on Washington’s new-look defense. He has started all four games and has played 99 percent of the defensive snaps. He has already recorded 33 tackles and a league-high eight passes defended,” added Knox.

“In coverage, Robertson has allowed an opposing passer rating of only 87.0 for the season.”

Lions Whiffed on Decision Not to Bring Back CB Amik Robertson

Getty Bleacher Report named former Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson the biggest surprise on the Washington Commanders roster this season.

Knox didn’t criticize the Lions for not bringing back Robertson, but rather praised the Commanders for signing the veteran in free agency. But from a Detroit fan’s perspective and with the ability of hindsight, it’s hard not to see the decision as a poor one.

The Lions defense played a little better in Week 5 versus the Arizona Cardinals. But entering the bye week, Detroit was still ranked last in yards allowed and last in passing yards yielded.

The pass rush hasn’t been the issue. The Lions have 20 sacks in just five games. Detroit’s secondary, mostly its cornerbacks, have been poor in coverage.

Robertson probably wouldn’t fix the issues on his own, but he would have certainly helped.

From 2024-25, Robertson started 14 games while playing in every regular season contest for the Lions. During 2025, he started 10 games. He had at least eight pass defenses in both seasons, including a career-high 12 last year.

Robertson, though, is only four away from that total with the Commanders.

Detroit’s Defensive Back Injuries in 2026

Getty The Detroit Lions have sustained significant injury losses in the secondary again this season.

In Detroit’s defense for not re-signing Robertson, the Lions saw the young pieces they had accumulated at cornerback as enough depth to allow the veteran to depart.

Things started to go south this year, though, when the team lost former first-round pick Terrion Arnold. The Lions released him amid his legal issues over the summer.

Safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph have also yet to return for Detroit’s secondary. In the first month of the season, the Lions suffered new losses with injuries to Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper as well.

General managers can’t predict injuries. On the other hand, though, the possibility of a rash of injuries in the secondary was all the more reason the Lions should have brought back a reliable veteran in Robertson.

Instead, he’s starring with the Commanders this fall.

Granted, salary cap concerns was likely the biggest reason the Lions moved on from Robertson. The veteran received a 2-year, $15 million deal from Washington.

Even still, that doesn’t make it any easier for the Lions to see Robertson doing so well for the Commanders when they could use him in their secondary.