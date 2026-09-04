Lions Land on Analysts’ Super Bowl LXI Shortlist With 6 NFL Heavyweights

There is always a first time for everything, and the Detroit Lions hope that the 2026 season might be the year when the Lombardi Trophy finally comes to Detroit. With elite talents present across the roster, Lions fans have every reason to believe the Super Bowl drought could finally end this time around.

While the fans have high hopes for Dan Campbell’s men, the NFL’s top analysts also have the same vote of confidence. Nineteen NFL analysts recently gave their Super Bowl LXI picks, with two naming the Lions favorites, making them a potential contender alongside six other big NFL names. Grant Gordon picked the Lions over the Chiefs, whereas Bobby Kownack also voted for the Detroit organization over the Chargers.

The other 17 analysts picked six other elite NFL teams, with the Los Angeles Rams leading the race with 8 votes, followed by the Buffalo Bills (3 votes), Cincinnati Bengals (2 votes), Houston Texans (2 votes), Dallas Cowboys (1 vote), and Philadelphia Eagles (1 vote).

Even though the Lions failed to make the playoffs and finished at the bottom of the NFC North, they are still in the hot seat for numerous reasons.

Lions Have the Pieces To Make a Super Bowl Push

The Detroit Lions had a poor 2025 season, but it doesn’t tell the entire story. They lost a number of their top players to injuries, which hampered the overall performance. Sam LaPorta was a major blow after missing almost half of the campaign, while the defense played without the majority of starters following injuries to Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, D.J. Reed, and Marcus Davenport.

The injury issues still linger this season, but Brad Holmes has had the opportunity to bring new names to the squad, adding the required depth. With star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson entering his fifth season with two Pro Bowl selections, he is likely to be accompanied by the rookie second-round draft pick Derrick Moore or free-agent signing D.J. Wonnum, who previously played as a starter for the Vikings and Panthers. The secondary backbones, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, are still on the PUP list, but the offseason veteran signings Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox could be fitting replacements.

If the defense delivers, the Lions’ offense is likely to shine like last year with stars like Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Penei Sewell, and a returning Sam LaPorta. Other than the powerhouses in the offense, the Lions’ new OC Drew Petzing is expected to bring out the best in his players, which could only maximize their Super Bowl chances.

While the Lions have emerged as one of the Super Bowl favorites this year, the QB Jared Goff and DE Aidan Hutchinson are fired up to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Jared Goff and Aidan Hutchinson Have Their Eyes on the Ultimate Prize

Jared Goff and Aidan Hutchinson were recently spotted golfing, where they shed light on their big ambition this year, which is to become Super Bowl champions. With the QB entering his sixth and the DE going into his fifth NFL season, this year could be the moment.

During their recent exchange at the golf course, the defensive star asked the signal caller whether he sees the Lions finally lifting the championship in the new season.

“Of course, man. We’ve got to,” said an optimistic Goff.

Reaching the NFC Championship in 2023 remains the best performance of the Lions in the Dan Campbell era. What remains to be seen is whether this Lions team can take one final leap and get the job done in February 2027.