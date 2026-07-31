Lions Waive 252-Pound TE Days Into Training Camp to Bring Back Recently Cut TE

The Detroit Lions have made a change at tight end. But the change will bring back a familiar face in veteran Anthony Firkser.

The Lions announced on their official X account Friday morning they waived second-year tight end Zach Horton and signed Firkser.

This will be Firkser’s third stint with Detroit. He played seven games last season and spent the end of the 2023 campaign with the Lions.

On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders released Firkser from their offseason roster.

Horton was one of six tight ends on Detroit’s roster prior to his release. He appeared in two games for the Lions last season.

Lions Re-Sign Veteran TE Anthony Firkser

Firkser has been a reliable blocking tight end with the occasional playmaker ability throughout his NFL career. When tight end injuries have occurred in Detroit over the past few years, that’s been very helpful for the Lions.

Last December, Firkser started four games with Sam LaPorta sidelined because of his back injury. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 21, Firkser had four catches on four targets with 40 receiving yards.

The veteran tight end didn’t start the season finale in Week 18 but played a career-high 51 offensive snaps. He also lined up for 13 snaps on special teams.

Firkser began his career as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2017. He never played for the Jets but earned a long-term role with the Tennessee Titans beginning in 2018.

Over four years with the Titans, Firkser posted 106 receptions, 1,107 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

In 2022, Firsker followed former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to the Atlanta Falcons. Firsker had nine receptions for 100 yards with the Falcons that season.

Since the start of the 2023 campaign, the veteran tight end has played in games for the Lions, Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs. He also had brief stints with the Commanders and New England Patriots.

Lions Part Ways With TE Zach Horton

Like Firkser, Horton began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent. With all the Lions tight end injury issues last season, Horton made his NFL debut against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.

He played 11 offensive snaps in two games. Horton didn’t receive a target. He also lined up for nine special teams snaps.

During his college career, Horton played at James Madison and Indiana. For the Hoosiers as a senior, the tight end posted 21 receptions, 189 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2024.

With the move Friday morning, the Lions still have six tight ends on their training camp roster. Firkser will be battling with much younger tight ends for a spot on the team’s active roster for the regular season opening.

LaPorta has returned healthy and is expected to be Detroit’s TE1. The Lions also have veteran Brock Wright, who has followed a similar career path as Firkser.

Detroit’s other three tight ends include two former undrafted players — Thomas Gordon and Jackson Meeks — and undrafted rookie Miles Kitselman. Meeks is converting from wide receiver to tight end this year.