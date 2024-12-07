The 10 Best Lions Wide Receivers of All Time, Ranked

The Detroit Lions, one of the oldest franchises in the NFL, boast a rich history that dates back to their founding in 1930. Over the years, the Lions have built a passionate fan base and created plenty of memorable moments on the field, even though they haven’t experienced much winning.

Throughout their history, the Lions have brought in some truly exceptional wide receivers who have made their mark on the franchise. Picking the Top 10 wide receivers in Lions history wasn’t easy.

We zeroed in on those who truly left their mark during their time in Detroit, shining in both regular-season games and playoff appearances. Here’s a look at standout wide receivers who earned their spot on our list.

10. Leonard Thompson

Years as a Lion: 1975-1986

1975-1986 Career Regular Season Stats: 175 games 4,682 receiving yards 35 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 2 games 224 receiving yards

Iconic Performance: Thompson’s most iconic performance was on September 11, 1983, in a 31-26 loss to the Chicago Bears, with 179 receiving yards on 8 receptions and a touchdown.

We begin our list of the Top 10 Lions wide receivers of all time with a player who played the second-most games in franchise history, behind only fullback Cory Schlesinger. Leonard Thompson ranks eighth in receiving yards and fifth in receiving touchdowns for the Lions. While these stats might suggest a higher ranking on our list, his 175 games played helped boost his numbers, placing him at the No.10 spot.

9. Brett Perriman

Years as a Lion: 1991-1996

1991-1996 Career Regular Season Stats: 94 games 5,244 receiving yards 25 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 5 games 299 receiving yards 2 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Perriman’s most iconic performance was on November 23, 1995, in a 44-38 win over the Minnesota Vikings, with 153 receiving yards on 12 receptions and 2 touchdowns.

Brett Perriman is the first of three 1990s teammates to appear on our list, alongside Herman Moore and Johnnie Morton — keep reading to see where the others rank. Perriman is fourth in both receptions and receiving yards in franchise history, though he falls outside the Top 10 for receiving touchdowns, placing him at No. 9 on our list of the 10 best Lions wide receivers of all time.

8. Roy Williams

Years as a Lion: 2004-2008

2004-2008 Championships and Awards: 1-time Pro Bowler

Career Regular Season Stats: 60 games 3,884 receiving yards 29 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Williams’s iconic performance was on September 23, 2007, in a 56-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, with 204 receiving yards on 9 receptions and a touchdown.

Drafted seventh overall by the Lions in the 2004 NFL Draft, Roy Williams‘ best season came in 2006, when he earned a Pro Bowl selection. His time in Detroit spanned less than five seasons before he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2008, but he made a significant impact during his tenure. Williams ranks 11th in franchise history for receiving yards and ninth in receiving touchdowns. Based on these achievements, Williams secures the No. 8 spot on our list.

7. Marvin Jones

Years as a Lion: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Career Regular Season Stats: 75 games 4,331 receiving yards 36 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 1 game 81 receiving yards

Iconic Performance: Jones’ most iconic performance as a Lion was on September 25, 2016, in a 34-27 loss to the Chicago Bears, with 205 receiving yards on 6 receptions and 2 touchdowns.

Marvin Jones is a unique entry on our list for his exceptional performance in the red zone. Though he ranks ninth in franchise history for receiving yards, he is third in receiving touchdowns, thanks to his red-zone prowess. Jones’ reputation as a touchdown threat places him at No. 7 on our list.

6. Golden Tate

Years as a Lion: 2014-2018

2014-2018 Championships and Awards: 1-time Pro Bowler

Career Regular Season Stats: 71 games 4,741 receiving yards 22 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 2 games 114 receiving yards 1 receiving touchdown

Iconic Performance: Tate’s most iconic performance was on October 16, 2016, in a 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams, with 165 receiving yards on 8 receptions and a touchdown.

After winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, Golden Tate signed a five-year, $31 million contract with the Lions before the 2014 season — and he delivered immediately with a 1,331-yard Pro Bowl season. In 71 games with Detroit, Tate recorded 4,741 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. Despite a relatively low touchdown total, likely due to sharing red-zone targets with Jones, Tate claims the No. 6 spot on our list. He ranks seventh in franchise history for receiving yards, achieving this in fewer games than most players ranked above him.

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown

Years as a Lion: 2021-present

2021-present Championships and Awards: 1-time First Team All Pro 2-time Pro Bowler

Career Regular Season Stats: 55 games 3,989 receiving yards 25 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 3 games 274 receiving yards 1 receiving touchdown

Iconic Performance: St. Brown’s most iconic performance was on November 12, 2023, in a 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, with 156 receiving yards on 8 receptions and a touchdown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is on a promising trajectory that could eventually move him higher on our list, but for now, he holds the No. 5 spot among the 10 best Lions wide receivers of all time. After signing a $120 million contract extension in April, he’s set to stay in Detroit through 2028. Including this season, he has four more years to build on his 4,451 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns, which currently rank 9th and 15th in franchise history. At his current pace, he could surpass 8,000 receiving yards by the end of his contract. His impressive start and key role on one of the best Lions teams in decades secure his spot on our list.

4. Gail Cogdill

Years as a Lion: 1960-1968

1960-1968 Championships and Awards: Sporting News Rookie of the Year (1960) 3-time Pro Bowler

Career Regular Season Stats: 103 games 5,221 receiving yards 28 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Cogdill’s most iconic performance as a Lion was on December 17, 1961, in a 27-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, with 171 receiving yards on 7 receptions and a touchdown.

Selected in the sixth round of the 1960 NFL Draft, Gail Cogdill quickly made his mark by winning Rookie of the Year honors. As the sole pre-Super Bowl-era player on our list, he represents the foundational years of the Lions franchise. A three-time Pro Bowler, Cogdill racked up 5,221 receiving yards during his career, which ranks fifth in franchise history. His impressive achievements earn him the No. 4 spot among the 10 best Lions wide receivers of all time.

3. Johnnie Morton

Years as a Lion: 1994-2001

1994-2001 Career Regular Season Stats: 126 games 6,499 receiving yards 35 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 3 games 124 receiving yards 1 receiving touchdown

Iconic Performance: Morton’s most iconic performance as a Lion was on September 22, 1996, in a 36-16 win over the Chicago Bears, with 174 receiving yards on 7 receptions and 2 touchdowns.

Johnnie Morton is the second Lions wide receiver from the 1990s to make our list. He recorded 6,499 receiving yards and 469 receptions, both ranking third all-time in franchise history. In 126 games, he caught 35 touchdown passes, placing him fourth in franchise history and securing the No. 3 spot on our list.

2. Herman Moore

Years as a Lion: 1991-2001

1991-2001 Championships and Awards: 3-time First Team All Pro 4-time Pro Bowler

Career Regular Season Stats: 145 games 9,174 receiving yards 62 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 7 games 474 receiving yards 2 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Moore’s most iconic performance was on December 4, 1995, in a 21-7 win over the Chicago Bears, with 183 receiving yards on 14 receptions and a touchdown.

Herman Moore ranks No. 2 on our list, just ahead of his teammate Morton. He holds second place in all significant receiving statistics in franchise history including receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions. With four consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1994 to 1997, Moore was undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his era, making him an easy choice for the No. 2 spot on our list.

1. Calvin Johnson

Years as a Lion: 2007-2015

2007-2015 Championships and Awards: 3-time First Team All Pro 6-time Pro Bowler

Career Regular Season Stats: 135 games 11,619 receiving yards 83 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 2 games 296 receiving yards 2 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Johnson’s most iconic performance was on October 27, 2013, in a 31-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys, with 329 receiving yards on 14 receptions and a touchdown.

Calvin Johnson is widely regarded as the best Lions wide receiver of all time and one of the greatest in NFL history. Although his career was relatively short, he dominated the field during his nearly decade-long tenure in Detroit. Johnson holds franchise records in every major receiving category, with 731 receptions, 11,619 receiving yards, and 83 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receptions in 2012, touchdowns in 2008, and yards in 2011 and 2012, cementing his legacy as an elite wide receiver and the top spot on our list.

