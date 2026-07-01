Lions Encouraged to Consider Potential Upgrade With Bargain Free Agent

The Detroit Lions already signed a former Carolina Panthers offensive lineman this offseason. Another ex-Panthers lineman, Brady Christensen, is also still available in NFL free agency.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton argued Wednesday the Lions could pursue Christensen as another offensive line addition.

Moton included the 29-year-old on a list of seven bargain free agents who could help an NFL team this fall. Moton also identified the Lions as one of two potential suitors for Christensen.

“Brady Christensen won’t turn 30 until September, so he makes the list of bargain-bin options who may still have some prime years left. The versatile offensive lineman has played all five of his seasons with the Carolina Panthers and lined up at all five spots within the front-line unit, mostly at left guard,” wrote Moton.

“Teams that need a plug-and-play guard or sixth offensive lineman who can fill voids wherever necessary should keep tabs on Christensen’s recovery timetable this summer.”

Christensen is rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon he sustained in October 2025. Last season, he appeared in eight games, starting four, before landing on injured reserve.