Lions Trade Pitch Replaces Terrion Arnold With Packers Starter

The Detroit Lions are in the market for a new starting cornerback after punting on 2024 first-round NFL draft pick Terrion Arnold, and they may not have to look beyond the NFC North Division to find a suitable replacement.

Detroit cut ties with Arnold following a hearing in Florida on Monday, June 29, in which a judge granted the cornerback a $1 million bond as he awaits trial on four counts of armed robbery and four counts of kidnapping, which could ultimately result in his imprisonment for life.

“The #Lions have released CB Terrion Arnold, who is accused of multiple felonies, including four counts each of kidnapping and assault,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on X.

Detroit now faces the task of replacing Arnold on the outside of the defense. The Lions currently have north of $18.5 million in salary cap space for the 2026 campaign, which gives the team some viable options.

One is approaching the Cleveland Browns about a potential trade for five-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. However, another less expensive alternative might involve reaching out to the rival Green Bay Packers to inquire as to the availability of Carrington Valentine.

Carrington Valentine Reasonable Option for Lions to Replace Terrion Arnold

Valentine, a former seventh-round pick in 2023, is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract in 2026 and has started 30 games for the Packers across his first three years in the league (49 total appearances).

All told, he has recorded 18 pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles during his time in the league.

Valentine isn’t a lock for the trade market by any means. However, Green Bay focused on bolstering the position during this offseason, adding Benjamin St-Juste in free agency and rookie Brandon Cisse as a second-round pick. The Packers also retained starting cornerback Keisean Nixon from last season’s starting lineup.

Thus, depending on how training camp shakes out, it is possible that the Packers might look to move Valentine ahead of a contract year.

Packers Have Interesting Considerations Regarding Trade of Carrington Valentine to Lions, Elsewhere

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated last week laid out the case for a potential Valentine trade.

“Valentine will be a free agent after the season. Under the NFL’s proven-performance escalator, his base salary almost tripled to $3.674 million,” Huber wrote. “Moving on would take that amount of money off the salary cap. Cornerback is a premium position, so the Packers could get decent value for a player who might be replaced by one of the newcomers.”

Green Bay also must consider what it might get back in return from Detroit against what kind of compensatory pick the league might send the Packers’ way if/when Valentine departs in free agency.

Given the Lions’ immediate need on the outside due to Arnold’s release and the increased value those circumstances might create in a trade scenario, the Packers could be more inclined to send Valentine to Detroit in the coming weeks than they would be otherwise.