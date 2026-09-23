Lions’ Dan Campbell Reacts to Poaching Steelers ‘Ballhawking’ Safety

The Detroit Lions haven’t executed a blockbuster trade. But the team has made additions to the secondary they hope will lead to better coverage and improved defensive production overall. Undrafted rookie safety Bishop Fitzgerald became the latest signing Tuesday.

The Lions signed Fitzgerald to their active roster off the Steelers practice squad.

This wasn’t just the case, though, of the Lions scouring practice squads around the league and poaching the best safety. Head coach Dan Campbell explained the Lions watched Fitzgerald closely from afar during the spring and summer.

“When he was coming out, he was somebody that really caught our eyes and we were kind of back and forth on him and that whole draft process about, ‘If you are, where do you take him? What is it?’ Which speaks volumes about him,” Campbell told reporters Wednesday. “He’s a football player and he’s somebody that – he’s got some versatility to him.

“We felt like he’s got some range, can play top-down, and he’s intriguing to us.

“So those guys we always keep tabs on. If they were somebody we had a draftable grade on and they come available, let’s get a look at them.”

Fitzgerald signed during the spring as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans. After not making the Titans roster at the NFL roster deadline in August, the safety joined the Steelers practice squad.

The undrafted rookie is now trending toward making his NFL debut Sunday versus the New York Jets.

Dan Campbell’s Lions Add Undrafted Safety Bishop Fitzgerald

Getty New Detroit Lions safety Bishop Fitzgerald could make his NFL debut Sunday versus the New York Jets.

Fitzgerald played 71 defensive snaps in the preseason for the Titans. He also has some time against the likes of Aaron Rodgers, D.K. Metcalf and Jaylen Warren at Steelers practice.

But that’s it as far as NFL experience goes for Fitzgerald. He will have to learn on the fly and quickly because the Lions might need him for extended snaps.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fitzgerald posted his best grade in tackling. He also had a good grade in run defense but a questionable mark in coverage.

It’s pretty clear coverage is where the Lions need the most improvement. It’s still a small sample, but Detroit will enter Week 3 ranked in the bottom five across the league in pass defense, passing touchdowns yielded and third-down conversion percentage against.

Fitzgerald played for Coffeyville Community College, NC State and USC during his college career. At USC, he became an All-American safety with five interceptions. He finished his career at the FBS level with 10 picks in 36 games. Fitzgerald also had 14 pass defenses and returned an interception for a touchdown.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein commended Fitzgerald for his “ballhawking” capabilities.

“Compact, ballhawking safety prospect with alignment versatility,” wrote Zierlein. “Fitzgerald’s consistency of execution is quite different in coverage versus run support.

“In coverage, he is assignment-oriented, displaying an adequate mix of route balance and response quickness. He’s clear-eyed to recognize takeaway opportunities and has the ball skills to flip the field.”