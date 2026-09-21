Dan Campbell Reveals Lions Plan to Shake Up Secondary

The Detroit Lions are going to be without safety Avonte Maddox for the rest of the season. That, combined with safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph being on the PUP, leaves the team a bit thin in that area.

Head coach Dan Campbell admitted that the Lions will be adding at least one more safety into the mix, and perhaps more than that. He noted that General Manager Brad Holmes is looking at seasoned veterans and young candidates on other teams’ practice squads.

“Brad’s been working on getting some guys in here,” admitted Campbell. “We had a workout this morning just looking for a veteran guy, and then we are looking at some of these safeties that are on other teams right now that are promising young players that we could potentially poach and bring in and let them compete.”

The Lions reportedly are set to work out Mike Edwards, Jordan Fuller, and Jalen Mills.

Detroit Lions Plan to Add to Safety Room

Campbell noted that the team is going to try out the three veterans to find an immediate impact. However, the more notable claim is that Campbell believes the team could add someone from another team’s practice squad.

If they did that, they would have to keep that player on their active roster for four weeks. So, they would have to be serious about that addition. Campbell made it clear that whether it was a veteran or young name, they had to figure something out.

“We need to bring in some fresh players and get a look at them,” admitted Campbell.

However, he also added that the team will try to make changes within the organization with the players they have. He noted that Christian Izien missed Week 1 and returned Week 2. With Izien back, as well as Chuck Clark and Thomas Harper already platooning, they do have three capable options.

Campbell noted the team is likely going to mix things up in the room.

“We are going to do a couple of things defensively,” said Campbell. “We are going to move some guys around; we are going to give some guys more opportunities to play here and shake it up a little bit, and because they’ve earned that.”

Campbell could be talking about Izien, but also rookie Keith Abney, who is a versatile cornerback. However, he was inactive in Week 2.

If they play Izien and Abney more and bring in a fresh face or two, it would certainly shake up the room.

Lions Do Not Address Cornerback

Campbell might have hinted at changes within the slot, but most of the talk around changes in the secondary is centered around the safety position. The issue is that the cornerbacks have not been strong this season, either.

D.J. Reed struggled in Week 1 and came into Week 2 banged up. He might perform better, but right now there are serious problems. Rock Ya-Sin has been called to be benched multiple times already. The team is linked to a cornerback via a trade, but they are not looking to poach or add a free agent right now.