Lions Coach Reveals Key to Winning Final Roster Spots

The Detroit Lions final roster spots are likely to come down to special teams. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp gave the media insight into two positions that have competition coming down to the final roster spot. As Fipp notes, both linebacker and wide receiver will likely come down to his preference on special teams.

“There’s a lot of players at a lot of positions, like linebackers; there’s four guys probably,” said Fipp. “There’s Eric Hunter, you got (Joe) Bachie, you got (Troy) Reader, and you got Amen Ogbongbemiga.”

Fipp made it clear that while defense could launch one of these four onto the roster, their experience on special teams will be just as valuable.

“You’re looking for who is going to play the most or be the most dependable player, who can help the most on defense and special teams,” Fipp added.

Detroit Lions Linebacker Battle Comes Down to Special Teams

A lot of the spots at the top of the roster appear to be locked down. Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez are the three likely starters. Jimmy Rolder is a rookie who will make the team as long as he proves he is healthy. Players that Fipp did not mention are Devin White, Trevor Nowaske and Damone Clark. That is likely because Nowaske is a lock to make it as the Barnes backup.

Neither White or Clark have special teams ability, but White is making a strong push due to his defensive ability. Either way, that means five and potentially six linebackers are set on the roster.

So, between Hunter, Bachie, Reeder, and Ogbongbemiga there will be one player making it at the most. This will likely come down to Fipp, who sees all four as close.

Lions Wide Receiver Battle Continues on Special Teams

Head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that the last receiver spot will likely be a special teams positon as well. Fipp made it clear that just like linebacker, this position will be viewed in the same light.

“I think the wide receiver spot is very competitive,” said Fipp. “You’ve got (Tay) Martin, you’ve got (Tarik) Black, you got Lucky Jackson who has made some players, and those are down the line guys.”

Fipp noted that they have to push to make it behind the return men, who are already locked on the roster.

“You have the returner position with (Tom) Kennedy and (Greg) Dortch really at punt returner, and (Dominic) Lovett fitting into that a little bit, but really probably Kennedy and Dortch right now in my opinion.”

Fipp sees Dortch returning punts and Kennedy returning kicks. When you add those two to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa, the team should have five locks at receiver.

Cedrick Wilson and Lovett are names that could be in the mix, but as Fipp noted with Lovett, he does not appear to be competing on special teams as much. That could push these two out of the mix and favor someone like Martin, who has been earning the coaches respect.

Lions fans will have a lot to watch for the rest of the preseason. Special teams might be most important.