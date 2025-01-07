Detroit Lions Get Good News on Fan Favorite Returning

As the Detroit Lions rest during their well-deserved bye week, the powers at be are still working hard to make sure the team has the men in place for their first playoff game. Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a positive injury update on Tuesday, January 7, regarding a bunch of players who have been inactive due to injury.

One of those Lions players is a fan favorite that Campbell says he truly believes will be back on the field for the first playoff game of the season.

Key Lions Player Should Be Back for Next Game, Dan Campbell Says

The “Sonic and Knuckles” running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs should be back in full force when the Lions’ playoff run beings on January 18 or 19.

Speaking with press on Tuesday, Campbell was asked if Montgomery would be available to play for the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. His answer was short and sweet.

“I do,” Campbell said when asked about having Montgomery back to practice this week.

Montgomery suffered a MCL injury in Week 15 playing the Buffalo Bills. With Montgomery out, Gibbs has really stepped up as the team’s main running back, but it will be a relief to have both back in the fold.

Montgomery has strong stats for this season. Before his injury, the player rushed for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games. Looking at his career with the Lions, he’s completed 25 touchdowns with Detroit since being brought onto the team as a free agent in 2023. He’s also on contract with the Lions through 2027.

Gibbs has been enjoying a breakout season, both with and without Montgomery. Without his partner, Gibbs has clocked 365 rushing yards, 132 receiving yards and six total touchdowns. He has 20 touchdowns in his second season, which is a record in the NFL this year.

More Positive News for the Detroit Lions

Campbell also spoke about the injuries of cornerback Terrion Arnold and right guard Kevin Zeitler, both of whom left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings early due to injury. Arnold injured his foot in the third quarter and didn’t come back, and Zeitler exited the game late in the fourth quarter, gripping at the back of his leg.

When speaking about the injury reports of Arnold and Zeitler, Campbell said, “We got better news on Zeitler and Arnold. I can’t guarantee that they are playing but it’s much better than it appeared to be when the injuries happened. So it’s positive news.”

It’s a relief to get some good injury news, especially when it comes to defensive players, since the Lions have been playing without their two top pass rushers, Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill, their best cornerback in Carlton Davis III and a bevy of linebackers and players in other positions.

The one bit of negative news was on defensive lineman Pat O’Connor, who injured his calf during Sunday’s game. Campbell said he wasn’t confident in when O’Conner would return.

For the first round of the playoffs, the Lions will take on the winner of the Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams game that takes place on Monday, January 13.