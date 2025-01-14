Detroit Lions Get Good News as Playoffs Approach

The Detroit Lions are going up a somewhat unexpected opponent in the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders on Saturday, January 18, in the team’s first playoff game of the season. Hopefully, it won’t be their last of the season.

On Sunday night, January 12, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels helped take Washington to a surprise victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making them the Lions’ first playoff opponent. They’ll travel to Detroit this weekend to take on the team at Ford Field.

Thankfully, the Lions have some good news going into the playoffs. Even though they’re playing the lowest-seeded team in the playoffs, they’re not taking the responsibility lightly, so they’ll take all the positive news they can get.

Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell Gives Glorious Update

It’s no secret that injuries have been the Achilles heel of the Detroit Lions this season. But, that’s beginning to change just in time for the playoffs. The Lions are coming off a much-needed bye week, and the time off helped the team recover a bit.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke with reporters on Monday, January 13, and all but confirmed the good news that running back David Montgomery is expected to be back for the Commanders game.

“It’ll mean a lot,” Campbell said of getting Montgomery back on the field. “Five’s a big part of us. He’s a huge part of us. And to me, he’s a bell cow. He’s a tone-setter. He’s a catalyst. There’s a place for him here, so there will be a place for him in this game. It’s going to be good to get him back.”

As NFL expert and analyst Brad Berreman of SideLion Report noted in a January 13 feature that Campbell’s words are “as close to a full confirmation as Campbell can give right now to say Montgomery will play against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night.” Berreman added that “this week’s practice reports should only solidify that.”

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had stellar numbers in Montgomery’s absence, with more than 100 rushing yards in the three games Montgomery missed, in addition to 487 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns. But, but having Montgomery back could make those numbers go even higher.

Berreman added that, “barring something unforeseen, Montgomery will be back in action for the games that count the most as the Lions attempt to complete a run to the Super Bowl.”

Additional Injury Updates for the Lions

Having Montgomery back will be a boost to the team’s offensive line, but there are other players who are also raring to make a comeback. Campbell, during the presser, said that offensive guard Kevin Zeitler and cornerback Terrion Arnold have both been responding well to treatment. He didn’t make any promises on their return, but it’s nice to hear that they’re coming along well.

Campbell also said they should have more information regarding the team’s injury status on Tuesday, January 14, as they inch closer to the playoffs.

At the start of the chat with reporters, Campbell joked that the team didn’t encounter any injuries during the bye week. “We didn’t have any injuries over the last few days, so I think we’re OK,” he said. Hey, stranger things have happened.