Detroit Lions Predicted to Make Big Jared Goff Move

The 2025 free agency period has been a wild one already, and the Detroit Lions are no exception. It’s safe to say that the team will look very different next season, and Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes and company are bringing on new players and cutting others loose to free up some funds.

One of the positions that could use an added boost is wide receiver. While the Lions have two solid guys in this position with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick, they could use some added depth, and it would really help franchise quarterback Jared Goff.

Detroit Lions Could Snag Free Agent Vet to Help Jared Goff

In a March 12 feature for Sports Illustrated, NFL analyst and expert Christian Booher says that he believes Detroit should snag free agent receiver Tyler Lockett. In fact, Lockett could be the perfect match for Goff.

“Lockett is one of the most productive wide receivers still on the board, and could be a big weapon for Detroit’s offense,” Booher states. “Most of his production has come from the slot, which is a position that Amon-Ra St. Brown currently handles for the Lions.”

He added, “However, St. Brown has the versatility to kick outside in the event that the team were to add Lockett. He’d be worth a shot on a one-year contract that would allow the Lions to see if they could maximize his talent in his age-33 season.”

The Seattle Seahawks released Lockett on March 5 following his 10 seasons with the team. It’s rare to see someone stick with a team for so long, but Lockett had been one of their landmark players up until last year. During the 2024 season, he had only 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns during 17 games.

Tyler Lockett By the Numbers

Lockett, who played at Kansas State, didn’t have the best season in 2024 and he’s getting older, but he still has plenty of promise. That’s not to mention how having a veteran of his status as part of the Lions’ offense could help the rookies. Lockett posted four consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns from 2019 to 2022, and he also had 79 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

“His production has dipped off in recent years, with the 2024 season being his lowest amount of receiving yards since his second NFL season,” Booher noted. “However, he’d be worth a shot on a one-year contract that would allow the Lions to see if they could maximize his talent in his age-33 season.”

It goes without saying that Lockett could have a revitalized season with the Lions, and the best news is that he wouldn’t cost too much. If the Lions were to sign him, Spotrac predicts the veteran would get a one-year contract worth $7.7 million. Right now, according to Over the Cap, Detroit has about $52.8 million in cap space.

So, while the Lions have some strong wide receivers in St. Brown, Williams and Patrick, it never hurts to have more depth, especially in a crucial position such as this one. Adding the former Seahawk to John Morton’s offense could be just the move the Lions need to make to keep their offense one of the best in the league.