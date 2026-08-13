4 Lions Fighting to Prove Training Camp Hype

The Detroit Lions have gotten surprise training camp performances from cornerback Nick Whiteside, edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, linebacker Erick Hunter, and running back Jacob Saylors.

However, as Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com notes, nothing has been settled until we see these players in the preseason.

“These are players looking to earn roster spots on this team who are off to good starts in practice,” wrote Twentyman. “Can they take their good starts to training camp practice and translate them to the field on gameday when the lights are bright, and the pressure is on?”

All four should see plenty of chances to prove themselves, starting with the preseason opener.

Detroit Lions Training Camp Darlings Have Plenty to Prove in Preseason Opener

Whiteside has been pushing for the second cornerback job. He started behind Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw for the spot, but so far he has looked better than Rakestraw. The team will have to decide who between Whiteside and Rakestraw will play across from Ya-Sin in the preseason, with D.J. Reed expected to miss the game.

Either way, the performance of all three will tell us who has an edge right now. Whiteside has bounced around the NFL, and this feels like his best chance to solidify a spot since he was drafted in 2023.

Ahmed Hassanein has been another surprise player. The former draft pick was hurt during his rookie year; he changed positions in his second season, and all of a sudden he is making noise. Hassanein is similar to Whiteside, where things could break right, and he could start for the team in Week 1. However, he still needs to lock in a roster spot first.

All indications are that he has done that with his ability as a big edge. However, the Lions need to see it on the field.

Lions Have Depth Battles Along With Starting Battles

Hunter might not have the same chances of seeing the field in Week 1 as the other two. However, he went from a surefire practice squad to someone who can push to make the team. Hunter is a rookie UDFA from Morgan State.

The adjustment to the NFL was supposed to take time, but he has been ahead of schedule so far. The question is how he will adjust to the speed of the preseason. Beyond that, the Lions’ linebacker room is tricky to navigate.

However, injuries to Malcolm Rodriguez and Jimmy Rolder have allowed the rookie to get opportunities he would not have had otherwise.

Lastly is the running back, Jacob Saylors. Jahmyr Gibbs has not practiced much due to his contract negotiations. Both Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki suffered injuries at training camp as well, and this has opened the door for the number four running back to work with the first team.

The 2023 UDFA, who is entering his second preseason with the Lions, has thrived. Saylors was notably listed as the starting kick returner. That, and his chances on offense, could lead to him locking down a roster spot in the preseason.