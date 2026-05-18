Lions Best Fit for Mercenary Pass-Rusher With 66.5 Sacks, 3 Pro Bowls

The Detroit Lions have an argument as the best roster in the NFC North Division, but the pass rush continues to lack depth even after two prominent additions to the position group this offseason.

Detroit inked former Minnesota Vikings defender DJ Wonnum before selecting Derrick Moore out of Michigan in Round 2 of the NFL draft in April. They will join superstar Aidan Hutchinson as the likely top three edge-rushers on the roster.

However, ESPN’s Ben Solak questioned Wonnum’s viability as a No. 2 option, while Lance Zierlein of NFL.com has brought up Moore’s occasional lack of effort/motor that popped up in some of what was otherwise impressive tape during his time with the Wolverines.

The Lions’ greatest apparent weakness on the entire roster, not just the defense, is the personnel in the secondary and the ability to play man-coverage at the exceedingly high rate that has become a defining quality of the unit during the Dan Campbell era.

The defensive backfield’s woes at cornerback are exacerbated by the Achilles injury to safety Brian Branch and the knee injury to fellow safety Kerby Joseph. Both are Pro Bowl-caliber players when healthy, but how healthy they’ll be in 2026 remains a viable concern.

That all equates to a need in Detroit, not just for more help at the cornerback position but for a solidified front equipped with a high-level edge-rush rotation that can alleviate backend concerns on the defense by creating pressure quickly and when rushing only four players.

Thus, Matt Miller of ESPN suggested on Monday, May 18 that the Lions are a top fit for Jadeveon Clowney, most recently of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jadeveon Clowney Can Offer Lions Particular Skill Set

Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans in 2014, is a mercenary pass-rusher who has played for seven different teams over the past eight years.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Clowney has never tallied 10 sacks in a single season. However, he has produced between 8.5-9.5 sacks on five different occasions across his 12-year career, tallying a total of 66.5 sacks and 120 tackles for loss during that span.

“Clowney would provide more depth up front [for Detroit],” Miller wrote. “He had 8.5 sacks and 32 pressures last season in 13 games for the Cowboys, winning late in the down to get to the quarterback. Clowney would provide rotational value for coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s unit.”

Jadeveon Clowney Not Only Option for Lions to Fill Pass-Rush Need

It doesn’t necessarily have to be Clowney for the Lions, but it should be somebody.

Other free agents at the position coming off solid performances in 2025 include Joey Bosa, Cameron Jordan and Von Miller.

The most pertinent questions in Detroit will be price, as the Lions have just shy of $19 million in salary cap space remaining for 2026 as of Monday, and specific fit in Sheppard’s system.

Clowney, who will play the upcoming campaign at age 33, has a market value of one year and $5.7 million, according to Spotrac.